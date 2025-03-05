A Deputy From Comuns Talks About Immigration and Receives a Loud Clapback: 'cynical'

The PSOE-Junts agreement for the delegation of immigration powers to Catalonia has caused a disparity of opinions.

Los Comuns find themselves in an uncomfortable position. On one hand, they need to support the measure because they are allied with Sumar, PSOE's partner in the Government of Spain. But on the other hand, their position on immigration is radically opposed to that of Junts.

| Europa Press

The deputy Andrés García Berrio has found a formula to save the contraction. On one hand, he has described the delegation of powers as good news. On the other hand, he has pointed out the danger that Junts might use them to "deport more" instead of "guaranteeing rights and more inclusion in terms of asylum and reception."

García Berrio aligns with Sumar when it comes to positively valuing the transfer of powers. But he converges with Podemos in criticizing Junts for their conservative shift on immigration in full competition with Aliança Catalana.

His message on X has received several critics, one of them especially harsh, where they expose his "cynicism" on this issue.

Brutal Blow to Deputy García Berrio

A user on X named Miquel Esteve reproached him for having the "nerve" to talk about immigration. He refers to "the campaign he co-directed against Mayor Xavier Trias to close the CIEs." He recalled that both Ada Colau in Barcelona and now the Government keep the CIEs open.

That's why he called him "cynical," because in opposition they demand things that they don't do once they are in government.

Of course, they also reminded the deputy of Los Comuns that his formation governed in Barcelona thanks to the votes of Manuel Valls. Therefore, they consider that Los Comuns are not in a position to lecture anyone.

Los Comuns and the CIEs

The closure of the CIEs was indeed one of the campaign axes of Ada Colau's candidacy against Mayor Xavier Trias. Even while in office, Colau attended demonstrations calling for the closure of the Zona Franca Foreigners Internment Center (CIE).

Colau promised repeatedly to "do everything possible" to close these centers because "no one is illegal." But after eight years in office, they remain open. One of the participants in that campaign was precisely Andrés García Berrio, then a member of the platform Let's Close the CIE.

Although now Los Comuns emphasize their differences with Junts, it must be said that not long ago both parties were hand in hand on this issue. In 2015, CiU voted together with ICV in favor of the Parliament resolution urging the Government to close the CIEs. In 2021, the top brass of Junts, led by Laura Borràs, demonstrated in favor of closing the Zona Franca CIE as Ada Colau had done.