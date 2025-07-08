Sabadell police contradict the mayor over anti-squatter riots

The altercations in a neighborhood in the south of Sabadell, following the residents' reaction against repeat offender squatters, are still ongoing. PSC mayor Marta Farrés warned that they would be relentless against the "radicals" who acted on their own. At the same time, she defended that her administration has been relentless against crime and squatting.

This builds a narrative in which, despite the forcefulness of local authorities against crime, some radicals act on their own. Their intention is none other than to shift the responsibility for the social conflict in this neighborhood onto the residents.

However, the mayor has faced a response from the Local Police Union and Mossos d'Esquadra Corps (SPLCME). In a statement, they harshly criticized the municipal government for the lack of police officers. The union warns that under these conditions, it is impossible to address the rise in crime and guarantee public safety.

According to them, the current local police force consists of 250 officers, when in reality 320 would be needed. "When an altercation like those of recent nights occurs," they warn, "We don't have the capacity to control the situation."

They contradict the mayor

The union has referred directly to the socialist mayor, stating that "Her speech doesn't match reality." They claim that they are overwhelmed, and that under these conditions "It's impossible to provide any kind of reinforcement."

They claim that "This situation has been reached after several years in which we've been demanding resources to be able to work under proper conditions." They also warn that a psychological study has been conducted on the officers, and the results are "Worrying." Many of them are on leave, and the rest work under great pressure.

This narrative contradicts the municipal government's version, according to which they are being forceful with crime and squatting. Meanwhile, the residents' reaction shows the desperation in the face of a situation that has exceeded all limits of what is tolerable.

These days, neighborhood residents have commented on social media that the situation is unsustainable. They claim to be victims daily of the insecurity caused by repeat offender criminals of Maghrebi origin. The police's version supports that of the residents, who feel abandoned by the administration—and now, in addition, criminalized.