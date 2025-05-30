Justice investigates TV3's leadership for embezzlement

Catalan public media have been at the center of controversy for some time due to their ideological bias and the large amount of money they receive. Last year, the Govern increased the contribution for the entity to €336.3 million. In addition to this waste, their lack of impartiality turns them into a propaganda tool serving those in power.

Now, a possible case of corruption has been added to this. According to Crónica Global, Catalan justice has launched an investigation for alleged embezzlement of public funds in Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA). This is the regulatory body for TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio.

Investigation Chamber number 1 of Sant Feliu de Llobregat has opened proceedings following a complaint from Societat Civil Catalana (SCC). It points to possible crimes of perversion of justice, embezzlement of public funds, and omission of the duty to prosecute crimes, among others. The investigation targets CCMA's Governing Council, as well as several executive and technical officials of the public entity.

Possible Irregularities in the CCMA

The investigation is based on a report from the Audit Office of Catalonia for the year 2022. It found irregularities in personnel management and in the compensation of senior officials at CCMA. The report revealed that some executives received salary bonuses above the legal limit of 25% set by the Budget Law, reaching up to 120%.

In addition, four executives received annual salaries higher than that of a Generalitat counselor, which contravenes current regulations.

Other irregularities detected include the payment of triennial bonuses not provided for in the regulations to a CCMA director, as well as the allocation of salary supplements without contractual justification.

Deficiencies were also identified in the work schedule. A 35-hour workweek was established, which is lower than the 37.5 hours set by legislation for the public sector.

Shortcomings were found in the Job Position List and in the National Security Scheme, as well as irregularities in the selection processes for directors of TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio.

Another Complaint to Antifraud

CCMA has replied to these accusations by stating that the irregularities detected occurred under the previous presidency and have already been corrected, including the salary reduction of the executives involved. In addition, CCMA has assured that they are working on the proper planning of the executive compensation system and on improving the selection and hiring processes.

The Antifraud Office of Catalonia has also received a citizen complaint. It requests an investigation into whether these facts constitute accounting violations or crimes, such as embezzlement of public funds, administrative perversion of justice, or administrative fraud.

This body has authority to protect whistleblowers. It can exercise sanctioning power in cases of regulatory violations and in the fight against corruption.

The judicial investigation and the complaints filed reflect concern about the management of Catalan public media, as well as the need to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations in the use of public resources.