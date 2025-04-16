Pedro Sánchez's government will allocate €13.5 million to the suspicious UNRWA.

The pro-Palestinian organization under suspicion, UNRWA, will once again receive a substantial injection of money, this time from the Spanish Government. The Council of Ministers approved an ambitious aid package for foreign cooperation this Tuesday. Spain will allocate 84.5 million euros to international organizations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The Spanish contribution to UNRWA will be 13.5 million euros. The Executive follows in the footsteps of Pere Aragonès's Govern, which allocated 1.9 million to this organization. Despite the suspicions surrounding it, Salvador Illa's Govern has shown its intention to keep funding the entity with public money.

Parties like Vox and Aliança Catalana have requested the suspension of all aid to this organization suspected of collaborating with Islamist terrorism. In fact, several countries like Germany and the United States have cut any ties with UNRWA. Spain and Catalonia are an exception in their determination to continue funding the agency.

Agency Under Suspicion

Several international investigations have put this agency for Palestinian refugees at the center of controversy. The UN itself keeps an investigation open for the collaboration of a dozen of its members with the terrorist organization Hamas. Its workers could have been involved in the attacks of October 7, 2023, where 766 civilians were killed.

Vox has accused the Generalitat governments, first ERC's and now PSC's, of financing Islamist terrorism. Aliança Catalana has requested more than once that Salvador Illa suspend the aid and allocate the money to the needy population of Catalonia. Even Junts requested freezing the aid until doubts about the organization are dispelled.

Salvador Illa has refused to cut the aid and has reiterated his government's commitment to international and humanitarian cooperation. President Pedro Sánchez's Government now adds a new contribution of 13.5 million euros to the agency. President Pedro Sánchez led European diplomacy in recognizing the State of Palestine.

Aid to Cooperation

The governments of Salvador Illa and President Pedro Sánchez also agree on their generosity with foreign cooperation. Besides UNRWA, Spain will allocate 14.6 million to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Another 3.6 will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The largest contribution, 25 million, will be for the World Bank and World Health Organization's Pandemic Fund. Additionally, 6.9 million in aid is planned for the Red Cross, and other smaller contributions to the World Food Program and UNICEF.

Spain will also give around one million euros to the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Population Fund, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Also noteworthy is the contribution to Ibero-American entities such as the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Development Bank. As well as aid to the OECD, the World Bank, and the WHO.