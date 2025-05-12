ERC says that talking about the DGAIA scandal is 'feeding the far right'

First, ERC did everything possible to cover up the scandal of the irregularities committed by DGAIA when they were in the Govern of the Generalitat. In fact, they almost succeeded thanks to the complicity of the majority of subsidized media and parties like PSC, Junts, or Comuns.

But as they are beginning to realize that, despite having the subsidized press in their favor, they are not able to hide this scandal, they now decide to go on the offensive. How have they done it? By using the far-right card.

According to Najat Driouech, the Muslim deputy who wears an Islamic veil in Parliament, talking about the irregularities of DGAIA is feeding the far-right. You can check it in the video you will find at the top of the news.

Now it turns out that pointing out, recalling, and criticizing that they awarded contracts illegally, that they automatically extended contracts without even signing them, that all this cost us tens and tens of millions of public euros, that leaders of the third sector went to work at DGAIA and then returned to the third sector while moving millions of public euros from one side to the other, that these foundations were charging for hosting minors they were not actually hosting, that there were young people receiving aid without meeting the requirements, and so on. Pointing all this out, according to ERC, is feeding the far-right narrative.