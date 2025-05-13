They report the transfer of hundreds of illegal immigrants to Barcelona.

The analyst and immigration expert, Rubén Pulido, has explained through social media that the Government continues to transfer irregular immigrants throughout the rest of Spain. This time, to Barcelona, via El Prat airport. The image he has shared exclusively shows a group of immigrants waiting to leave the terminal, escorted by a Guardia Civil officer.

"Barcelona-El Prat Airport, also a target for the transfer of hundreds of illegal immigrants from the Canary Islands. The image is a reflection of the situation we find ourselves in; illegality has surpassed all current legality. Borders are nonexistent," says Pulido in his message:

This situation is by no means new. On the contrary, it is a pattern that has been repeated since the Canary Islands have been under enormous migratory pressure. Given the natural inability of the archipelago to absorb the immigrants, the Government has opted to distribute them throughout the country, instead of controlling the border.

A general dynamic

If we look at the data, it is confirmed that the migratory route to the Canary Islands is under a lot of tension. In 2024, there was an increase in arrivals of a spectacular 1,184%. Moreover, in just one month, more people arrived than during the entire first half of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Italian route receives 66,317 people, which is 58% less than the previous year.

One of the consequences of this situation is the distribution of unaccompanied minors. In fact, the distribution of "menas" was one of the reasons why the reform of the Immigration Law was halted, facing opposition from PP, Vox, and Junts. For the moment, the reform of the law remains equally stalled.

At a geopolitical level, the Spanish Government has tried to spend money in the countries of origin and departure. In Morocco, for example, Spain has doubled its investments (from 400 to 800 million euros), but reality is stubborn, and the Moroccan monarchy continues to use migratory pressure at will. On the other hand, Sánchez's plan for "circular migration" (hiring at the origin and returning at the end of the contract) has proven to be deeply ineffective.