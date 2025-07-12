CUP calls for a universal census and more services for immigrants in a Catalan town

The universal census, the migration collapse, and the crisis of public services are topics currently occupying the political agenda in Catalonia. A majority in Parliament, made up of PSC, ERC, Comuns, and CUP, committed in June to guarantee the universal census. This means that city councils are obligated to register anyone regardless of whether they meet the requirements or not.

| Parlament

CUP is one of the groups that most strongly defends the universal census. For the "cupaires," the census isn't a privilege but a right because it guarantees basic services for everyone.

More rights for foreigners

From this perspective, CUP of La Seu d’Urgell will propose at the plenary session this Monday, July 14, that the city council guarantee the universal census. According to an Andorran digital outlet, Digitaland, they will request to "ensure registration as a key tool to guarantee access to rights" for immigrants. This is also a way to "adapt public services to demographic reality."

The anticapitalists will also bring to the plenary session the demand for affordable housing for everyone, to eliminate municipal fees for immigration reports. They want to promote decent working conditions and launch a municipal care agency. In addition, they aim to strengthen municipal support services for immigrants.

CUP believes that the Principality of Andorra practices "institutional racism" based on "practices inherited from colonialism." That's why they support expanding rights, especially for the foreign population.

CUP at a crossroads

CUP is experiencing a credibility crisis as a result of the failure of the Procés and the social model promoted over all these years. Now, they are facing glaring contradictions. They are trying to make an institutional shift, but the radical sectors they've fostered are rebelling against them.

This contradiction has manifested itself most starkly in the issue of squatting. Pro-squatting organizations and activists accuse CUP of being reactionary for evicting some squatters in Girona.

In Girona, CUP is taking a moderate stance on issues such as security and order. Meanwhile, in Parliament, the "cupaires" encourage attacks on the police. Proposals like those of CUP in La Seu d'Urgell distance the group from the social majority as they are plummeting in the polls.