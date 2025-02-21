Catalonia's Degradation Hits Rock Bottom: Fight at the Gates of a School

The Unstoppable Degradation in Catalonia Has Added Another Episode, Even More Embarrassing Because It Took Place at the Doors of a High School. Several People Were Involved in a Fight in Front of the Castell dels Templers High School in Lleida.

The Violent Scene Was Witnessed by Underage High School Students.

| E-Noticies

The Fight Was Captured in Images That Were Shared by the Digital Outlet La Veu de Lleida. The Events Took Place in Lleida, a City Especially Hit by Insecurity. Recently, the City Center Was the Scene of a Brawl in Which Three Police Officers Were Injured.

Residents Have Once Again Erupted Over This New Violent Episode and Are Pointing Directly at the Municipal Government. After the Images Were Shared, They Expressed Their Concern and Demanded More Police Presence on the Streets.

Residents Say Enough

The Municipal Government Itself (PSC) Has Shown Concern Over the Rise in Crime, Largely Due to Repeat Offending. After the Latest Incidents, the Municipal Government Convened an Emergency Security Meeting. Residents Pointed Out the Lack of Self-Criticism and Effective Measures by the Administration.

| Guàrdia Urbana de Lleida

The Latest Events Reveal Other Factors Contributing to the Rise in Insecurity. The Incidents Were Involved by Gypsy Clans and People of Other Nationalities.

Mayor Félix Larrosa Joined the Demands of Other Mayors in Catalonia Who Are Calling for a Change in Laws to Address the Problem of Repeat Offending. Lleida Has Experienced an Increase in Thefts, Assaults and Fights in Recent Years.

Residents Also Complain About the Dirtiness of the Streets.

Insecurity in Catalonia

The General Neglect Has Manifested This Time in the Worst Way, With a Fight in Front of Minors at the Doors of a High School. Residents Speak of an "Unsustainable" Situation and Demand "Urgent" Measures from the City Council.

In Reality, Lleida Is Just a Small-Scale Reproduction of a General Problem in the Large Cities of Catalonia. The Left Speaks of Isolated Cases and Asks Not to Stigmatize Certain Groups. Residents Continue to Suffer the Consequences of Degradation, Now Also Witnessed by Minors.