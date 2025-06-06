A Catalan institute includes the burkini in the end-of-year trip for compulsory secondary education

Summer returns and so does one of the controversies of recent years in Catalonia: the use of the burkini. This piece of clothing that covers a woman's entire body was normalized in 2023 by the Department of Equality and Feminisms, which was then led by Tània Verge. This sparked a lot of controversy, because many consider the burkini to be a degrading and unhygienic piece of clothing for women.

The controversy returns with the start of the swimming season. A mother has reported on social media the normalization of the burkini in schools.

This mother shares the end-of-year trip notice for 8th grade students at a high school in Manresa. The boys and girls from this school will travel to the Water World water park in Lloret de Mar. The notice includes all useful information for families.

In the section listing what the boys and girls will need for the trip, the school includes "swimsuit, bikini, or burkini." This mother warns about the "normalization" of this swimwear, even among minors. This brings up again the debate about the limits of religious freedom and the protection of women's rights and equality.

The burkini, reason for controversy in Catalonia

The issue has returned to the spotlight thanks to Aliança Catalana's proposal to ban the Islamic veil in public spaces. Junts also joined in, demanding, among other things, the prohibition of the burkini. This creates clear political tension, since Catalonia, under the ERC government, was a pioneer in allowing the burkini in public facilities.

The department led by Verge even threatened property managers. It warned that preventing the use of the burkini would be interpreted as discrimination and therefore subject to sanction.

"All types of swimwear are welcome in pools, but not machismo, LGTBI-phobia, or racism," said the minister.

This allowed the normalization of a swimsuit that forces women to be covered from head to toe in high temperatures. In addition, it is considered unhygienic. In fact, wearing a burkini is allowed, but entering the water with street clothes is prohibited.

In the same notice shared by this mother, it is specified that entry with regular street clothes will not be allowed.