Carles Puigdemont Criticizes Institutions That Left X: 'It's an Emergency'

The arrival of Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the White House last February caused a mass exodus of profiles from the social network X. Many politicians and institutions got on their high horse and criticized social media, especially X. They said they were leaving X because it was a nest of far-right extremists and its owner, Elon Musk, a Nazi.

| Flickr

Even then, some warned of the risk of abandoning an essential platform for communication with citizens. Especially regarding emergencies and citizen attention. It only took a few weeks to see they were right.

The president of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, has shared some ideas following the blackout that left Spain in the dark for hours. In a message on X, he reproached the institutions that left the social network and left citizens without the main communication channels in the face of emergencies.

The former president of the Generalitat has invited these institutions to reconsider. Puigdemont has used common sense this time to demand that institutions like emergency services and the Barcelona city council return to X.

However, the pro-separatism leader also took the opportunity to once again criticize Salvador Illa's government. He said that the Catalan government "and especially its president are late and ineffective." He reproached him for not coming out sooner to "convey calm in moments conducive to speculation, conspiracy, and confusion."

He accused Salvador Illa of a lack of leadership and called for an "audit" to detect and overcome the system's "weaknesses."

Junts Attacks the Govern

More leaders from the Junts circle have taken advantage of the electrical crisis to attack the Govern. Like Agustí Colomines, a deputy in Parliament. "What we observed yesterday is that the government prides itself on being good managers, but in reality, it is the government of incompetents."

Also, the president of the Junts parliamentary group, Albert Batet, criticized the lack of information and communication.

Junts and the PSC have been distancing themselves over the months. Junts now assumes the role of the main opposition party, increasing the tone to wear down Salvador Illa's government. The blackout is yet another pretext to continue with this strategy of attrition.

X and Official Channels

Carles Puigdemont's reflection invites reconsideration of the use of social media to make people's lives easier. But in his message, he also criticizes conspiracy theories and hoaxes. At the same time, he criticizes the government for its lack of leadership, and other Junts leaders criticize the lack of information.

Which invites us to reflect on the usefulness of social media as new channels that break the monopoly of information. Once again, it has been shown that people no longer trust official information. And contrary to what many say, X has become an alternative source of information that can be very useful.