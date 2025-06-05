Video | Street vendors set up barricades in Salou after a crackdown on illegal street sales

New outbreak of violence, this time in Salou and led by Senegalese street vendors. The illegal sellers reacted aggressively to the police operation carried out this morning by the Guardia Civil and Mossos d'Esquadra against street vending. They blocked several streets with barricades and attacked the police with stones and objects.

The illegal sale of products known as street vending causes serious harm to shopkeepers and property rights. In addition, it fuels networks that exploit people and break the law.

This outbreak is reminiscent of those in Salt, in March, and Mataró, in April. The police already warned at that time about the danger of whitewashing illegal activities such as squatting. In this case, street vending has also been whitewashed by political parties and publicly funded media outlets.

Escalation of violence in Salou

The Guardia Civil launched an operation this morning against street vending in Salou and other towns in Tarragona. Officers entered three warehouses where the street vendors kept counterfeit goods. This sparked the anger of the street vendors, who began to gather in the surrounding areas.

Riot police from Mossos d'Esquadra were deployed to prevent disturbances. The illegal sellers blocked the surrounding streets and blocked the main promenade. They set up barricades with furniture and attacked the police with stones.

The police managed to contain the violent individuals, although the escalation of violence caused damage to urban furniture. The Guardia Civil managed to seize 23 carts and ten sacks of counterfeit goods.

Carlos Prieto, Government Delegate in Catalonia, recalled that "behind street vending there are networks that exploit people and break the law." He valued this morning's police operation in Salou. "Illegal street sales cause great harm to all the shopkeepers who open their businesses every day," said the PSC secretary as well.

Vox also denounced the situation that took place this morning in Salou. The deputy Sergio Macián questioned "why street vendor criminals are allowed to block Salou's main promenade, causing destruction and assaults, for three hours."