A Former Erc Leader Concerned About the Expulsion of Two Radical Imams

Catalonia has become one of the epicenters of Islamism in Europe for years. It is the result of years of public policies that have replaced the demand for integration with permissiveness and connivance. This is why Catalonia leads the presence of Salafism and jihadism in Spain and the EU.

| Cedida

Meanwhile some choose to keep looking the other way, the news keeps coming. The latest has been the expulsion from the country of two imams in La Jonquera and Figueres for spreading radical messages.

Among the reactions to this news, the one from Àngel Colom stands out, former general secretary of ERC who now militates in the ranks of Junts. Colom knows this reality very well, as he was a representative of Generalitat in Morocco. He is now concerned about the rise of Islamism in Catalonia.

Concern About Radical Islamism in Catalonia

Àngel Colom, president of the Immigration Advisory Council, has celebrated the expulsion of the radical imams. He has also asked Generalitat and Mossos d'Esquadra: do they guarantee that the hundreds of imams in Catalonia comply with Catalan and European rights values and customs?

He has taken the opportunity to claim immigration powers to accelerate the expulsions of radicals. According to him Generalitat must train the more than 300 imams in Catalonia in the Catalan language and Catalan and European customs and values.

Colom thus picks up the controversial proposal of Junts to teach courses on human rights and Catalan to radical imams. Controversial because of how naive it seems to want to combat radical Islamism with education.

Europe Threatened

Beyond Junts's proposals Colom's question reflects the concern of many about the rise of Islamism in Catalonia. Also the unease about the extent to which Catalan authorities have these Islamists under control. Especially in the current context of war against jihadism in Europe.

| E-Noticies

The latest attacks on European soil have raised alarms in European chanceries. Countries like Belgium and Germany are shielding themselves against the threat of new attacks. In Spain the reinforced level 4 of anti-terrorist alert continues after the confirmation of an increase in jihadist activity.

Comments on Àngel Colom's message on X also highlight the distance between Catalans and pro-independence parties. Many express their skepticism about Àngel Colom's concern.

Many believe that ERC and Junts are precisely the ones responsible for the rise of Islamism in Catalonia.