U-turn in 'gh Dúo' After Carlos Sobera's Announcement: 'it Will Affect...'

The GH Dúo program has experienced a real upheaval in its final stretch. Today's program began with an unexpected revelation from Carlos Sobera. The host announced news that completely changed the course of the competition, and he also revealed that tonight's eviction: "Will affect one of the two groups".

"Tonight we will proclaim the first finalists of 'GH Dúo' and we will do it in an unprecedented way," Sobera explained in front of the alert gaze of the contestants and the audience. The tension became palpable in the studio. Everyone felt that something big was about to happen.

The announcement was clear: "Tonight's nominations will be the last of the edition," Sobera stated solemnly. The words resonated strongly among those present. The audience erupted in applause while the contestants exchanged looks full of uncertainty.

U-turn in GH Dúo After Carlos Sobera's Revelation

On the tightrope are two key contestants: Marieta and Miguel Frigenti. Both have been nominated and one of them will leave the house tonight.

"Tonight Marieta or Frigenti will leave. This will affect both groups because either group could lose a great asset in the competition," Sobera confessed, increasing the anticipation.

The audience holds the future of the nominees in their hands. The votes have taken on crucial importance as the decision made tonight will change the outcome of the reality show.

The contestant who leaves will not be able to aspire to the grand prize. On the contrary, those who remain in the house will automatically become full-fledged finalists.

Carlos Sobera Stirred the Audience's Emotions After Announcing GH Dúo Updates

The contestants received the news with a mix of emotions. Some showed relief knowing that if they survive tonight, they will be finalists, while others felt the weight of elimination. Uncertainty and strategy dominated the conversations throughout the evening.

The outcome is getting closer, the audience will decide who stays and who leaves. The GH Dúo house has never been closer to knowing its winner. The final stretch has begun and the tension is at its peak.

Tonight, the game changes forever so the contestants will have to be prepared to reunite with their families very soon.