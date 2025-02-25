Tension in 'calleja En El Espacio' Over What Has Happened With Jesús Calleja

Today has been a historic day for Jesús Calleja after fulfilling his dream of traveling to space. Calleja in Space has broadcast live the minutes before the spacecraft's launch from Texas. Jesús Calleja has become the third Spaniard to reach space, although he experienced a moment of tension after encountering an issue: he had a delay.

The adventurer has been part of a commercial mission aboard the New Shepard spacecraft, from Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin. He has shared the journey with five billionaires on a voyage that took them beyond the Karman line, 62 miles (100 kilometers) from the Earth's surface. This is the internationally recognized boundary that separates our planet from outer space.

The program's broadcast has been marked by moments of great tension. A countdown for the launch was initiated, but it unexpectedly stopped.

The Issue Experienced by Jesús Calleja in Calleja in Space

For more than 20 minutes, uncertainty filled the studio. The audience and presenters, Carlos Franganillo and María Casado, experienced this delay with nervousness.

Carlos Franganillo expressed his concern: “This delay isn't so frequent. It's delayed more than usual.”

María Casado also showed her unease: “We've experienced the longest delay of all.” Finally, the technicians confirmed that all systems had been checked. The countdown resumed and the launch proceeded.

The program's reporter shared a message from Calleja's family. “They sent us a video and told us they're a bit worried about that delay,” he commented live. However, the concern gave way to joy as the spacecraft launched without issues and Jesús Calleja achieved his dream: going to space for a second.

Everyone Present in Calleja in Space Was Moved by Jesús Calleja

In the studio, the emotion was evident, presenters and viewers celebrated the adventurer's achievement. Calleja's family, after the initial tension, was able to breathe easy seeing that everything went well. Jesús Calleja achieved his goal and made history.

The broadcast was followed by thousands of people and the audience shared their enthusiasm on social media. The program captured every moment of the exciting journey. Jesús Calleja once again demonstrated his intrepid spirit.

Today, space welcomed a new explorer. Jesús Calleja fulfilled his dream and moved all of Spain with his feat. We will have to wait to see what Jesús Calleja says about his short but great journey to space.