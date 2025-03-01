Omar Sánchez Does Something With Anabel Pantoja That No One Had Imagined: 'it's Done'

Omar Sánchez has become newsworthy since his ex, Anabel Pantoja, is in the spotlight for personal matters. Since then, the Canary Islander has made some statements about it and has even dared to send her some messages of support. But now all that has changed, as he has surprised everyone by doing something regarding her that no one had imagined.

After being asked again about the influencer, the surfer acted unexpectedly. He opted to be very blunt: "It's not my place and that's it".

| YouTube, HeladOscuro

Omar Sánchez Takes a Stance with Anabel Pantoja That No One Expected

Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend, David Rodríguez, are being investigated for alleged child abuse of their daughter. Since the baby's hospitalization became known and then this case, Omar Sánchez forgot about the complicated breakup with the influencer. Thus, he chose to use the media and social media to send her his unconditional support.

However, he has now changed his stance. The Canary Islander attended Gloria Camila's birthday and when asked about his ex-wife's situation, he appeared very different. To everyone's surprise, he stated: "I'm not going to say anything, honestly, it's not my place and that's it".

This response has surprised many. Clearly, because he had previously shown a more understanding and supportive attitude toward his ex-wife.

That same stance is what Omar has maintained when asked about his opinion on the way she has been treating the media lately. Regarding this, he stated: "Honestly, I haven't seen anything, I wouldn't answer you either because that's something private for her".

"I treat the press well and that's it. Pleasant and with education and that's it".

Omar Sánchez Does Talk About Other Aspects of His Personal Life

Recently, Omar Sánchez shared an image on his social media that has sparked rumors about his love life. In the photograph, a woman with her back turned, with long blonde hair, can be seen, leading to speculation about a new romance in the businessman's life.

| Instagram, @omar_sancheze33

Regarding this matter, the Canary Islander has decided to speak: "I'm doing very well, life treats me well, but I'm still single. I've never said I have a girlfriend, I could be getting to know people".

In summary, the recent attitude of the surfer, staying out of the controversy surrounding Anabel Pantoja, has surprised many, especially after his previous shows of support. Meanwhile, her and David's legal situation continues to unfold, and their move to Córdoba adds a new chapter to this complex story.

The public opinion closely follows every detail. Meanwhile, the statements of people close to the couple, like the Canary Islander, continue to be of great media interest.