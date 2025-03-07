Surprise on 'Vamos a Ver' With Antonio Rossi's Announcement: 'The Decision Is Made'

Antonio Rossi revealed yesterday on Vamos a Ver the new and exciting project that Isabel Pantoja has embarked on. The journalist explained that the singer has reached an agreement with Mediacrest to begin working on the "development of a documentary series and a fiction series." "The decision is made," Rossi stated, making it clear that this project will become a reality.

The mentioned production company announced this Wednesday that two series about the artist's life will be developed. Specifically, one will be a documentary and the other a fiction series that will cover Isabel Pantoja's life from her childhood to the present moment over six episodes.

The singer has not directly commented on this newly signed project. Mediacrest, meanwhile, states that Isabel has declared she feels thrilled and appreciates this opportunity to celebrate her more than half a century of career.

The CEO of the production company acknowledged that it is a gift "to be able to work with an artist of Isabel Pantoja's stature." Thanks to the projects that will be carried out, it will be possible to bring a production of the highest quality to the general public with the Andalusian singer.

The news, of which there are no more details for now as it is in a very early stage, provoked reactions from the collaborators of Vamos a Ver.Antonio Rossi hinted that in addition to what has been disclosed, the singer has other future plans that can't be discussed now.

TardeAR also echoed this information. It was journalist Saúl Ortiz who explained that the artist had presented several conditions to proceed with the documentary and docuseries about her life and work.

The Red Lines Isabel Pantoja Has Set for Her New Project to See the Light

Regarding the amount of money Pantoja could pocket, Ortiz did not want to give a fixed figure. But he did suggest that it could be around "five million euros, no less, because she believes her story is worth no less." An amount that would help solve the financial problems that the mother of Kiko Rivera has been facing for years.

Ortiz then referred to the possible candidates who could portray Isabel Pantoja. The commentator surprised everyone with his words: "Jennifer López has been mentioned as the lead, on an international level."

A production that will have repercussions beyond our borders and in which Anabel Pantoja's aunt wants to "feel free when telling her story." Apparently, Isabel has made it clear that she will talk about her life, but there will be some chapters of it that she will not address. According to Saúl Ortiz, "she will not mention Julián Muñoz" but would have no problem mentioning Encarna Sánchez and María del Monte.