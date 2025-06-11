Excitement in Spain after King Felipe's decision is revealed: something unbelievable will happen

The Royal Household has surprised the country with an announcement that has caused a wave of excitement throughout Spain. Felipe VI has decided to commemorate his tenth anniversary on the throne with a highly symbolic gesture that brings him closer to the public. It has been confirmed that Valencia will be the setting for a unique concert performed by the Royal Guard Music Unit, an event that has thrilled thousands of people.

The city of Valencia has been chosen as the venue for the tribute, which has been received with great joy by its residents. The concert will take place at the Palau de la Música on June 14 at 7:00 p.m. and will be open to the public free of charge. This official event commemorates the ten years since the king's proclamation, which took place on June 19, 2014.

| Europa Press

The Royal Guard Music Unit has been chosen as the main participant in this event for its tradition, prestige, and artistic excellence. This historic ensemble, heir to the former Alabarderos Band founded in 1874, represents the bond between the monarchy and the people. Their participation also symbolizes the solemn and emotional nature of the tribute to the monarch.

A unique event that will honor King Felipe VI and Spanish culture

The concert's repertoire will include carefully selected compositions that pay tribute to King Felipe VI and Spanish culture. Two pieces written especially for the occasion stand out: X Aniversario de un Reinado by Fernando Lizana, and Obertura Rey Felipe VI by renowned composer Óscar Navarro. These works have been created for this historic anniversary and will be performed for the first time.

| Europa Press

The event will also feature the participation of other prominent musical units, such as the High Readiness Land Headquarters of Valencia. Under the direction of Fernando Lizana and with the collaboration of musicians like Commander Armando Bernabéu, the concert promises to be an unforgettable experience. In addition, voices such as soprano María Benito and traditional musicians like dolçainers Isaac Verdú and Manel Úbeda will provide a special richness of sound.

Ticket access will begin on June 10 and tickets can be obtained both online and at the Palau box office. A maximum of two tickets per person will be allowed to ensure greater public participation. High demand is expected, as the event has caused great anticipation in the media and on social media.

Felipe VI, symbol of closeness and commitment to the Valencian people

This celebration not only commemorates a decade of reign, but also seeks to strengthen the king's closeness to the citizens. In a gesture that has been interpreted as one of gratitude and commitment, Felipe VI has wanted this event to be free, accessible, and deeply rooted in culture. The combination of music, tradition, and symbolism makes it a highly desired occasion.

The Valencian people are already preparing to host this festive day, which is anticipated to be one of the most important events of the year. Local authorities have expressed their satisfaction at having been chosen as the venue for the official tenth anniversary event. Without a doubt, June 14 will be marked in the collective memory as a day of celebration, music, and unity in honor of the king.