Major Surprise Over Carles Porta's New 'Crims': What Happened to Àngel Vila

The new installment of Crims, the successful program by Carles Porta on TV3, returns this Monday night with a shocking story. On this occasion, Porta will delve into the case of Àngel Vila, known as l'Angelet, a 77-year-old man who suffered a brutal assault.

The events took place in his own home in June 2003. As usual, Carles Porta will reconstruct the events with his narrative style. Additionally, he will break down the details of an investigation that kept the Mossos d'Esquadra on edge for months.

Major Surprise for the New Crims by Carles Porta

The story begins in a farmhouse in Cànoves i Samalús, where Àngel Vila lived, a man appreciated by his neighbors. However, the tranquility of the place was shattered on the night of June 21 to 22, 2003, when two men broke into the house.

Inside the house, they found Vila asleep. They immediately subdued him, tying him to the foot of the bed with the same sheets. During the assault, the elderly man was brutally beaten and tortured with candle wax while the criminals searched for money throughout the house.

Finally, they managed to seize 18,000 euros in cash before fleeing, leaving their victim severely injured and tied up. It was a neighbor who found him the next morning, half-conscious and in critical condition.

The Whole Truth About the Case of Àngel Vila

The investigation advanced thanks to a crashed car found near the farmhouse, which led the Mossos to identify the suspects. One of them, however, died in a traffic accident before being tried.

The other, Francisco Martel, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being betrayed by his partner. The woman told the police that the robbers arrived at her house covered in dirt and with money in their hands, although she later tried to retract her statement in court.

The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence based on numerous indications that, together, proved Martel's involvement in the crime. However, the judges didn't rule out the involvement of a third person, whose identity could never be determined.

With this episode, Crims dives into a story that shocked Catalan public opinion, exploring the complex investigation that led to its resolution. A new installment that promises to keep viewers glued to the screen.