Prince George gives Charles III the greatest joy: Kate Middleton has already made her decision

The decision has been made. Without an official announcement, but with clear signs: Kate Middleton has chosen Prince George's academic future. King Charles III is delighted.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales will begin a new chapter in his life. This September, he will enter Eton College, the prestigious boys' boarding school located near Windsor. British media outlets such as People and Mail on Sunday have confirmed this. Although there was no statement from Kensington Palace, the sources are unequivocal: George will follow the family tradition.

Prince George follows the tradition

Both the King and Prince William studied there. Now, it will be George's turn, who will turn 12 on July 22 and the school is already preparing to welcome him. The choice was not immediate, since Kate and William visited other options. Marlborough College, where the Princess of Wales herself studied, was much discussed.

That school is coeducational, more modern, with a more inclusive approach. However, the final decision weighed more on the side of tradition. The proximity to Adelaide Cottage also played a role.

Eton College is just a few minutes from the family home. This will allow George, although in a boarding regime, to keep regular contact with his family. Eton charges about $70,000 per year and is an elitist institution with centuries of history. It was founded by Henry VI in 1440 and dozens of prominent figures from the United Kingdom were educated there.

The phrase "all roads lead to Eton" was quoted by the press. It sums up the general feeling in the environment of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Although alternatives were considered, Eton represents the legacy, an environment William knows and values. For George, it will be an important step toward his future responsibilities.

It's not just a change of school, it's the beginning of a more demanding education and one more focused on his role as future king. More exposed. The school, according to sources, has already started preparations and there is anticipation among the staff. They will welcome a student who is also an institutional symbol.

Kate Middleton played a key role in the decision. Although she had fond memories of Marlborough, she chose what she considers best for her son. In addition, King Charles has received the news with joy. The continuity of his legacy is assured and his grandson is being educated on the same path as he and William.

George currently studies at Lambrook School in Berkshire and shares classrooms with Charlotte and Louis. His departure will mark a first school separation between the siblings. Even so, the news comes at a moment of stability for the royal family. After years of changes and controversies, George's figure conveys serenity and future.

Eton will be the setting where this stage begins. A traditional environment, a demanding routine, and a gaze increasingly close to the throne. With this step, Kate Middleton shows her key role in her son's education. The decision shows a balance between tradition, proximity, and institutional vision.

The British crown looks to the future. George, with a steady step, begins to walk it. At his age, he is already preparing for the role that awaits him.