Incredible What Happened with Montoya and Damián on 'Survivors': 'You Told Me...'

A month after its premiere, Supervivientes is revealing the emotions of the reality show's participants. Also, the disagreements like the one between Montoya and Damián a few days ago. "You told me that the only challenge I had won was the one running on the beach," expressed the Andalusian without hiding his anger at his reality show companion.

An event that happened last Sunday caused the tension to explode. Pelayo and Damián decided not to share the pizza they had received after winning the reward game with their companions.

Then the Asturian designer reproached Montoya for not being able to catch any fish. A phrase that the ex of Anita Williams recalled days later.

Montoya and Damián Once Again Reveal Their Differences in Supervivientes

Meanwhile, Pelayo wanted to clarify his words: "When we go fishing, I understand that we all go together and that the catch is for everyone. I only said that when I fish, there's no doubt it's for everyone, there were no bad intentions," he assured.

But then Montoya remembered what Damián had told him regarding his famous race in La isla de las tentaciones. "He said that if I wanted to eat, I should win the challenges," he added against the Olympic champion.

Carmen Alcayde didn't take long to show that she agreed with the words she had heard from her companion. Even so, she clarified one of the phrases she had said: "I didn't mean to say you were a bad person, I want to retract it because I don't think so," she concluded without finally reaching an understanding.

The truth is that the decision of Damián and Pelayo not to share the reward caused a great stir. Montoya was the first to react: "He's talking to me every night about values, and now he's been exposed," he hinted.

The Andalusian Contestant Felt Offended When Reminded of His Race in La isla de las tentaciones

Right after, it was Carmen Alcayde who expressed what she thought about what happened. The Valencian, despite knowing that the instructions were clear and they could choose to share or not, exploded without being able to contain her anger. "For me, it was shameful, it seemed like such a massive selfishness."

It should be remembered that Montoya became the center of media attention after his time on La isla de las tentaciones. However, during his participation in Supervivientes, he is not receiving the same praise.

So much so that Mediaset wanted to know the opinion of the most popular faces of the house about the competition that the one from Utrera is doing so far. "I see him not knowing where to go, like a headless chicken," said Alexia Rivas about him. An opinion that contrasts with that of Jorge Javier Vázquez who has highlighted about the Andalusian that "he won him over from the first moment."