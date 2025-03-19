Richard Gere's Very Important Message About His Marriage to Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere has left an important message about his life in Spain and his relationship with Alejandra Silva. In a recent interview, the Hollywood actor confessed what he likes most about the country. "I love Spain, but what I like most about Spain is my wife," he stated emphatically.

In November 2024, international media reported that Richard Gere and his family were preparing their move to Madrid. The actor himself confirmed the news in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the conversation, Fallon asked him about the rumors of his move to Spain, to which Gere replied with humor and affection for his wife: "My wife is Spanish. Is there any problem with that?"

| Europa Press

The actor added that, although they spent many years in the United States, now was the time to live in Madrid. "My wife is Spanish and has given me about seven years to live here, in the United States. So now we're going to spend some time in Madrid," he commented with a smile. Shortly after, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva were invited to the ELLE for Future awards gala in Madrid, where the actor highlighted some of the reasons that led him to make this decision.

During his speech at the gala, Gere spoke about the kindness of the people and the sense of community experienced in Spain. "Spain is a very civilized country, the people are kind and cordial, and you experience a sense of community," the actor expressed. He also highlighted how, upon arriving with his wife, he noticed that she knew everyone, something that surprised him: "I think everyone in Spain knows everyone," he joked.

| Europa Press

When asked what he liked most about the country, Richard Gere was clear and did not hesitate to praise his wife. "I love Spain. Our children love Spain. But what I like most about Spain is my wife," the actor said, making clear the deep love he feels for Alejandra. During the same conversation, his wife was asked if Richard had tried some of the most emblematic dishes of Madrid's cuisine.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere, Very Happy in Spain

Alejandra Silva, laughing, replied that Richard Gere had never tried the famous calamari sandwich. "He has never tried it, but we can fix that tonight," she assured. She also mentioned that her husband had indeed tried the Spanish omelet, a dish she prepares at home: "He has tried the Spanish omelet," Silva added.

| Europa Press

Despite his great popularity and impressive career, Richard Gere has never been nominated for an Oscar. However, he has received four Golden Globe nominations, winning the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role in "Chicago" (2002). In 2025, the actor will receive the Honorary Goya, a recognition of his solid career in the film industry.

Richard Gere rose to fame in the 80s and 90s thanks to films that marked several generations. His career took off with "An Officer and a Gentleman" (1982), by Taylor Hackford, and he solidified his star status with Pretty Woman (1990), by Garry Marshall. The film, which paired him with Julia Roberts, is one of the most memorable of his career and allowed him to achieve unprecedented success.

Throughout his career, Gere participated in other significant titles such as Cotton Club (1984), by Francis Ford Coppola, and "Mr. Jones" (1993), by Mike Figgis. He also had notable roles in First Knight (1995), by Jerry Zucker, and Primal Fear (1996), by Gregory Hoblit. He also surprised the audience with his musical side in Chicago (2002), a film that allowed him to show his talent on stage.