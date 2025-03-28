The Image of Montoya Eating Spaghetti on 'Survivors' That No One Will Forget

Montoya continues to be talked about as a contestant on Survivors. The former star of Temptation Island is on his way to maintaining that title in the Telecinco reality show. Anita Williams's ex-boyfriend draws attention for his gestures and antics and now, also for how he eats.

The contestant was enjoying some spaghetti, a reward obtained after his team passed one of the challenges, when he created a memorable moment. Montoya, who is experiencing firsthand what it means to go hungry, was trying to chew more pasta than could fit in his mouth.

| Mediaset

Unaware of the cameras, Montoya showed that he is taking this survival thing very seriously. Proof of this is the image witnessed by the audience.

The Moment Starring Montoya That the Public Witnessed

The truth is that it was a challenge that later sparked much discussion on social media. Specifically, the contestants had to climb a mast with enough height above the sea. The goal was to stay as long as possible without touching the water.

The team led by Anita Williams was declared the winner of the mentioned challenge and finally managed to enjoy their desired reward. However, what Montoya's ex did during the challenge later sparked controversy on social media.

Laura Madrueño warned the contestant that she shouldn't cheat: "Anita, be careful with your fingers. You can't support your fingers in the holes." A behavior that, according to some followers of the show, should have led to the disqualification of the survivor.

| Mediaset

However, this was not the case, and the Catalan and her team were able to enjoy that typically Italian dish that everyone longed for. The image of Montoya enjoying spaghetti will be remembered like so many other moments that the participant has provided so far.

It should be remembered that the Andalusian was the absolute protagonist of the last edition of Temptation Island. This is why Mediaset decided that he could fit into the survival reality show.

Montoya Is Once Again Taking Center Stage in a Reality Show

Jorge Javier Vázquez recently analyzed the television phenomenon that Montoya has become. The communicator made it clear that for him, the contestant "is a passport to happiness, a step toward the rainbow, a perpetual party. I want a boyfriend like Montoya," he openly admitted.

The former presenter of Save Me, with many years of experience behind him, admitted that Montoya won him over from the first moment. "He has that 'something' that captivates. Deeply hypnotic," Vázquez stated, agreeing with that sector of the audience that Montoya has charmed.

| Telecinco

It is clear that the viewer, in light of what has happened in Survivors so far, will witness many more great moments like this latest one from Montoya.