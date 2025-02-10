Greta, Daughter of Eduard Fernández, Reacts to Her Father's Harsh Words: 'I Was…'

The 2025 Goya Awards gala was a successful night for Eduard Fernández, who took home the award for his role in Marco. Additionally, his presence in El 47, one of the most awarded films of the year, further solidified his outstanding career in cinema.

However, beyond the accolades, the actor has made headlines for another reason: his candid testimony about his struggles with addiction. In a conversation on Lo de Évole, aired this Sunday, Fernández spoke about his past with alcohol and drugs.

| Europa Press

Eduard Fernández Has Confessed His Addictions

"I was addicted to alcohol, and I combined it with cocaine at times. You take two, three, four shots, and you can start functioning. I remember when I started drinking at 12 noon..." he confessed.

He also explained how difficult it was to acknowledge his problem: "Addiction is shameful, and it takes time to realize you have a problem. An addict lies and lies to themselves." The actor shared that it was his partner who made him see that he needed help.

From there, he entered a detox clinic, where he spent several months in treatment. "The most important thing is that one day you realize you can't do it alone and that you need help," he acknowledged.

He also emphasized that understanding he had a disease was key in his recovery process. "It's good to know you're not crazy, but that you're sick." Eduard Fernández also revealed that at different times in his life, he has suffered from depression, even since his youth.

One of the most difficult episodes for him was after his separation from the mother of his daughter, Greta Fernández. The young woman, who is also an actress, has always remained very close to her father's personal and professional life.

Greta Fernández's Reaction

After the interview aired, his daughter Greta reacted with a gesture that didn't go unnoticed. Through a story on her Instagram account, the actress shared an image of the program along with a heart.

| Instagram, @gretafernandez

A brief message, but one that reflects unconditional support for her father at a time of great personal exposure. Greta Fernández's gesture has been interpreted by many as a show of love and support for her father.

The actor has decided to publicly share his struggle with addiction and mental health. A testimony that has caused a wave of reactions and reinforces the importance of speaking openly about these issues.