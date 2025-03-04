This Is Estefanía Knuth, Isak Andic's Latest Love: 20 Years Younger Than Him

The case of the death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, has regained prominence after a surprising twist. The businessman lost his life on December 14, during a hike in Montserrat. Initially, the authorities determined it was an accident.

However, this Tuesday, the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 5 of Martorell surprised by announcing the reopening of the case. This unexpected move has rekindled interest in the life and death of the magnate.

This Is Estefanía Knuth, Isak Andic's Last Love

Despite his business success, Isak Andic's life was also marked by a romantic relationship. Since 2018, he shared his life with Estefanía Knuth, a Catalan golfer who made a significant impact in the sport.

The relationship between Isak and Estefanía was one of the most discreet in the Barcelona social scene, just as Andic himself preferred. Away from the media spotlight, the couple built a life together, marked by their love and shared passion for nature.

Despite the age difference between them, their bond was solid and enduring. This relationship came at a crucial moment for Isak, who found in Estefanía the emotional stability he had long sought.

Estefanía Knuth Was 20 Years Younger Than Isak Andic

The age difference between Isak Andic and Estefanía Knuth, of 20 years, was never an obstacle in their relationship. On the contrary, their connection went beyond the years that separated them. The key to their relationship lay in mutual respect, understanding, and shared interests.

They both enjoyed their time together, away from the media hustle, with a love that solidified over the years. After Andic's passing, Estefanía has become his widow and the woman who was by his side in the last moments of his life.

Meanwhile, the reopening of the investigation into Isak Andic's death remains a mystery. Thus, it seems that the media and the public will continue to follow closely, while the figure of the magnate remains present in the business world.

Isak Andic leaves behind a solid romantic relationship with Estefanía Knuth. Despite the unexpected twists in the investigation into his death, his personal legacy remains alive through those who shared his life, like his widow.