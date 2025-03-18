Concern for Miguel Bosé After What Happened in Mexico: 'Never in My Life'

Miguel Bosé has returned to the stage after eight years of absence, but his desired concert in Mexico was marked by an unexpected setback. In the middle of his performance at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, a seismic alert interrupted the show. The unease took over the more than 10,000 attendees who were waiting to enjoy the singer's grand return.

Despite the confusion and uncertainty, Bosé decided to stand firm. He continued with his performance and proved once again his professionalism, but he acknowledged that "never in his life" had something like this happened to him. His dedication to the audience was evident in every song, but afterward, many have been concerned about him.

| Mediaset

The artist appeared on stage dressed completely in white and with a cape that evoked the image of a hero. His energy was contagious, and his followers received him with enthusiasm. It seemed that his voice problems and controversies were left behind.

Everything was going smoothly until, at the peak of the show, the unexpected happened. While performing his song Este mundo va, a strong seismic alert interrupted the magic of the concert. In a matter of seconds, uncertainty took over the auditorium.

The Fright That Miguel Bosé Experienced

The tremor, with a magnitude of 5.5, had its epicenter in Oaxaca, in the south of the country. The situation caused moments of tension among the attendees, who didn't know if they should leave the venue. For a few minutes, the atmosphere was filled with fear and anticipation.

Miguel Bosé had to leave the stage while the safety of the event was assessed. The audience, anxious, awaited news about what would happen with the concert. Finally, the singer returned to the stage to calm his followers.

| Atresmedia

"Never in my life had such a thing happened to me," he confessed with a serious expression. Despite the impact, he decided to continue with the show. His determination was clear when he stated: "We are fine, we are eager."

With that phrase, the audience regained calm and excitement. Bosé resumed his performance with Como un lobo, managing to bring the energy back to the auditorium. Little by little, enthusiasm overcame fear.

Throughout the night, the artist revisited some of his greatest hits. Songs like Morena Mía, Aire soy, and Amante bandido resonated strongly. Finally, he closed his presentation with the emotional ballad Por ti.

Miguel Bosé's New Tour

The Importante Tour by Miguel Bosé will continue in Mexico until May 17. Then, he will return to Spain to continue the tour. His first concert in Spain will be on June 28 in Murcia.

He will also perform in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and other cities. His last stop will be on July 26 in Santander. It will be the closing of a series of concerts that mark his desired return.

| Europa Press

The incident has caused concern among his followers. Although the artist showed professionalism, many wonder if it has affected him emotionally. In recent years, Bosé has gone through difficult times.

The scare experienced in Mexico has been a new challenge in his return to the stage. Despite everything, his passion for music remains intact. However, the concern for his well-being remains present.

This episode has reminded that, although the show must go on, life is fragile. His fans will remain alert to his progress in the upcoming concerts. They hope he can enjoy his tour without further shocks.