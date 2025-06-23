Concern for Anita Williams after losing 'Supervivientes': a doctor confirms it

Anita Williams has spoken openly about her belonephobia after participating in Supervivientes. The former contestant, known for her time on La Isla de las Tentaciones, revealed that she has an intense fear of needles. This confession came after she had to undergo a routine medical checkup following the show, which was not easy for her.

Since she returned to Spain, Anita has shared with her followers how she is getting back to her normal life. Although she finished in fourth place, she keeps active on social media and shows a positive attitude. However, she has acknowledged that her fear of needles is still very present and that this disorder did not go away even after she became a mother.

| Mediaset

Belonephobia is a type of anxiety that causes a fear of needles and any procedure involving pricks or blood draws. According to experts at HM Hospitales, symptoms can range from mild uneasiness to panic attacks or fainting. This fear can affect health if necessary vaccines or medical checkups are avoided.

Beyond the show: Anita Williams talks about her greatest personal challenge

In a video she shared on Instagram, Anita showed the moment when she was having a blood test done. She appeared nervous and distressed, but also humorous, which reflects her effort to overcome the phobia. She also explained that for those who suffer from this disorder, these situations can be very stressful and affect both physical and emotional health.

This phobia also generates feelings of shame and isolation, which can affect self-esteem. Anita has asked her followers for understanding and asked them if anyone else experiences this same fear. Her sincerity has opened a space to talk about a problem that many people suffer in silence.

In addition to sharing her personal experience, Anita has received support from professionals who have explained the seriousness of belonephobia. A medical specialist has confirmed that this phobia should not be taken lightly, since it can lead to significant health problems if contact with medical procedures is avoided. That's why awareness and support are essential so that those who suffer from it can overcome it and receive the necessary care without suffering severe emotional impact.

Anita Williams faces a hidden fear few knew and shares it sincerely

After her time on Supervivientes, Anita has shown courage by sharing this part of her life. Her experience helps raise awareness about the importance of mental health and encourages others to seek help. The former contestant is still recovering and adapting to her routine, hoping that her story will inspire those facing similar challenges.

Ultimately, Anita Williams's confession shows that behind the glamour of television, there are personal challenges that are difficult to face. Her openness helps break taboos and foster support for those who suffer from anxiety disorders such as belonephobia. By sharing her fear, she has given a voice to those who remain silent, opening a necessary dialogue about mental health in the media environment.