Announce the Fight Between Gerard Piqué and Leo Messi: Confronted by an Unexpected Farewell

In soccer, relationships between players go far beyond the playing field. Over the years, many friendships have been forged in locker rooms and many others have been broken due to circumstances that have little to do with sports.

The connection between Leo Messi and Gerard Piqué seemed unbreakable after more than a decade of sharing triumphs at Barça. However,everything indicates that the relationship between them has come to an end.

| Europa Press

Gerard Piqué and Leo Messi Met at the Super Bowl

Last week's Super Bowl brought together countless personalities from the world of sports and entertainment. Among them, two figures linked to FC Barcelona stood out: Piqué and Messi. Nevertheless, what caught the most attention was the fact that they both avoided meeting.

On one hand, Gerard Piqué attended the event with his children, Milan and Sasha. On the other hand, Leo Messi enjoyed the show in the company of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The big question then arises: why weren't they all together?

This is not the first time there has been speculation about a rift between Messi and Piqué. However,the latest statements by journalist Juliana Canet on the program Que no surti d’aquí have further fueled the debate.

"What I've been told is that Leo Messi and Piqué hate each other to death because they don't speak. According to Leo Messi, it was Piqué who somewhat pushed for him to be kicked out of Barça," the young woman began on the microphones of Catalunya Ràdio.

"In fact, the last WhatsApp chat between Leo Messi and Gerard Piqué is a message from Gerard: 'Leo, all the best, thanks for the time shared,'" Canet concluded. Apparently, Leo Messi never replied to that message.

Leo Messi's Departure from Barça Could Be the Reason for the Enmity

The rift between them seems to have its origin in Messi's departure from Barcelona in 2021, when the club couldn't renew his contract. It has been mentioned on multiple occasions that Piqué would have supported the decision of Joan Laporta's board.

Since then, the two former teammates have maintained a distant relationship, and each new appearance at separate events further fuels the rumors. Although neither has spoken about the issue, the truth is that the signs point to their friendship being a thing of the past.