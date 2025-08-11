Breaking statement from PNC Bank: half of America is on alert, never do this

PNC Bank has just issued an urgent alert to all its customers in the United States. PNC Bank is urging maximum caution regarding any suspicious transaction.

Scams are increasing, especially through fake emails, fraudulent SMS (smishing), or phone calls pretending to be from the bank (vishing). It also warns about fake QR codes that, when scanned, redirect to malicious websites, install malware, or divert payments to fraudulent accounts.

This is what you should do when detecting a suspicious transaction: PNC Bank is clear

First, always review your bank transactions carefully. If you see a charge you don't recognize, even if it's small, don't ignore it: it could be a test for larger fraud. You must contact PNC Bank immediately.

| DAPA Images, PNC Bank

You can call 1‑866‑HOLA‑PNC (1‑866‑465‑2762) or use the "Dispute a transaction" option within online banking, in the "Customer Service" section. PNC also recommends setting up free alerts that send notifications by email, text, or push if any unusual activity occurs.

PNC Bank emphasizes that your response must be quick and clear: don't wait, don't hesitate, call the official bank or report it online. The sooner you act, the more effective the bank's intervention is to stop possible loss and recover funds.

What is the completely forbidden action?

PNC Bank specifically warns: never respond to messages asking you to provide personal or financial information, nor should you call a number that arrived in a suspicious message.

| Getty Images, en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

You also shouldn't click on links in emails or messages that supposedly come from the bank. Don't install anything from unverified sources, nor connect unknown USB devices to your equipment. All of this is strictly forbidden according to the bank's security policy.

PNC Bank will never ask for your password, PIN, full card number, or code by text or email. If you receive such a request, don't respond, don't click, and don't call the number in the message: go directly to the bank's official website and use verified contact information.

The solution proposed by the bank: take note

To provide an effective solution, PNC Bank offers protection tools against fraud. You can temporarily block cards with the Easy Lock feature from the app or online banking if you suspect someone has them or has stolen them.

You can also enable multifactor authentication, set up activity alerts, and download the free Trusteer Rapport anti-fraud software, which detects and removes malware used by scammers. In addition, the bank suggests changing passwords and PINs after any incident, and updating your contact information so you can receive alerts without delay.