Radical Turn of Banco Santander: Many Had Wanted It for a Long Time and Keep Applauding

Banco Santander has taken a significant step by strengthening its 'Select' program, aimed at high-net-worth clients. This initiative seeks to offer a more comprehensive offering and exclusive services that have been widely acclaimed by its beneficiaries.

New Features in Banco Santander's Club Select: Take Note

The revamped Club Select of Banco Santander is designed for clients with assets exceeding 100,000 euros, a minimum salary of 3,000 euros or who hold executive positions in companies. The entity has expanded its offering, including benefits such as access to VIP lounges at airports. Also 'fast-track' service at security checks, and up to five hours of assistance from a handyman or a chef at home.

Additionally, administrative assistance is offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Besides the mentioned advantages, Banco Santander has improved financial conditions for its Select clients.

This includes an account with no administration or maintenance fees, and a credit card that allows deferred payment for up to three months at no cost. Holders of this card can benefit from a 1% cashback on their purchases, with a limit of 120 euros annually, and accumulate 'Avios' points for travel.

The offering is completed with vehicle leasing services with special discounts, priority access to second-hand vehicles and exclusive events for clients.

Access to Select for Other Types of Clients: They've Been Asking for It for a Long Time

For those who do not meet the current requirements of Select, Banco Santander plans, in the coming months, a novelty. It will offer the possibility to join this program under a subscription model. This way, more clients will be able to enjoy the exclusive services and financial advantages offered by Club Select, expanding access to a more comprehensive and personalized offering.

Current Santander Select clients have positively received these improvements. Many highlight the convenience and added value that the new services provide, especially those related to travel and home assistance.

The possibility of accessing VIP lounges at airports and having home services has been particularly praised. Reflecting unanimous applause from the beneficiaries of this program.

This initiative not only meets the demands of its high-net-worth clients. It also opens the door for other clients to join and enjoy these advantages under subscription in the coming months. A more comprehensive offering that has undoubtedly been received with enthusiasm and applause from its users.