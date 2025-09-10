Proven: An expert reveals the SSA trick that'll be great for you, always do it

Retirement in the United States is one of the topics that most concerns millions of people. Social Security plays a key role, but the benefits received are not always enough.

A financial expert, Dave Ramsey, has wanted to make clear which tricks we should apply to maximize income and ensure a peaceful retirement. His words are a wake-up call that many should take note of.

An expert makes things easy for American retirees: do it without fail

Ramsey explains that Social Security is a help, but it should not be the only source of income upon reaching retirement. The outlook is not entirely encouraging, since in the coming years there will be more retirees than workers contributing.

This means that, although the benefits will continue, they might not be enough if we haven't done our homework beforehand. The expert's advice is clear: you have to plan ahead and not leave it until the last minute.

Important tricks to live more peacefully

One of his most repeated tricks is to save at least 15% of income in savings or investment plans. This way, when the time comes to stop working, the money from Social Security becomes an extra and not the main base. According to the expert, this strategy makes the difference between living with peace of mind or with constant worries about bills.

Ramsey also recommends avoiding debt in retirement. For him, entering that stage with outstanding loans is a mistake that can ruin any plan. Paying off the mortgage first, not accumulating credit cards, and keeping a moderate lifestyle are points he considers essential so that retirement doesn't become a burden.

Another important detail he highlights is the timing of claiming benefits. According to Ramsey, the best thing is to do it at FRA, that is, full retirement age. Claiming early can reduce income for life, while delaying it can increase what we receive. That's why the expert insists on carefully analyzing each case and not rushing.

The best tools to protect yourself in retirement are revealed

The advice from this financial expert is not complicated, but it does require discipline. Saving money month by month, avoiding debt, and claiming at the right time are steps that, combined with the benefits of Social Security, guarantee a much safer retirement.

The future outlook of SSA may bring uncertainty, but with these tricks from Dave Ramsey, United States citizens have practical tools to protect themselves. Listening to experts and applying these valid tips may be the key to enjoying a truly peaceful retirement stage.