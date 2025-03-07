This Dia Cleaning Product Leaves Your Kitchen Spotless: What an Absolute Madness

Dia continues to surprise its customers with innovative products that combine quality and efficiency. On this occasion, the supermarket chain has the solution to eliminate the toughest grease, ideal for the kitchen. This product promises to simplify cleaning tasks, saving time and effort while guaranteeing surprising results.

Efficacy and Versatility for All Types of Surfaces

Dia's powerful cleaner is ideal for those seeking an effective solution to remove accumulated grease. Thanks to its advanced formula, this cleaner acts quickly and efficiently, effortlessly removing the most stubborn dirt. It can be used on a wide variety of surfaces, making it a versatile and practical product to have at home.

This cleaner is suitable for metal surfaces, marble, granite, natural stone, stainless steel, glass, and tiles. This means you can use it on appliances, kitchenware, cabinets, garden furniture, and even barbecues. The ability to use it on different types of materials makes it an essential ally for any kitchen.

| Dia

The use of the cleaner is very simple, as you only have to turn the spray gun diffuser to the SPRAY/STREAM position and spray directly onto the surface to be cleaned. Then, just rinse well. For tougher grease stains, it is recommended to let the product sit for a few minutes, making the cleaning task even easier.

This Dia cleaner is not designed for use on glass-ceramic hobs, halogen lamps, wooden surfaces, or hot surfaces. However, its versatility on other types of surfaces makes it perfect for most kitchen areas.

An Incredible Price for Effective Cleaning

What really makes this Dia cleaner stand out is its excellent quality-price ratio. With a price of 1.85 euros, this powerful cleaner becomes an economical option for quality cleaning without spending too much. This price makes it an accessible option for all households, without sacrificing effectiveness.

The cleaner comes in a 1-liter presentation, allowing you to have enough quantity for several cleanings. This size is perfect for both small and large households, and its durability ensures you won't have to buy a replacement frequently. Additionally, its easy application and the product's effectiveness make it an excellent option for those who want quick and effective results.

| Dia

This powerful cleaner is ideal for those looking for a product that can perform a deep clean without the need for multiple applications or additional products. Thanks to its effective formula, grease and dirt are removed quickly and easily. This way, you save time in the kitchen and have more time to enjoy your activities.

The possibility of using it on so many different surfaces and its affordable price make this Dia cleaner a very attractive option. Especially for those looking for a complete and efficient cleaning in their kitchen. With just 1.85 euros, you can have a quality product that will make your day-to-day in the kitchen easier.

Prices and offers updated on 03/07/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes