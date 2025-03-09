Aldi Leaves Its American Customers Astonished: Neither Costco nor Walmart Have Done It

Aldi is testing an innovative model that could change the way we shop in the future. In one of its stores in London, Aldi has started charging a surcharge to customers to enter the establishment. This experiment could reach supermarkets in the United States if it is successful.

Aldi's Bet

This bet by Aldi is being tested in a Shop&Go store in Greenwich, London. Instead of a traditional checkout, shoppers must scan their products with their mobile phone. Then, they can pay through the Aldi app without queuing.

What's curious is that before entering the store, customers must make a prepayment of 10 pounds to be able to enter. It would be about $13 in the United States or 12 euros in Europe. This deposit is then used to pay for the purchased products. If the total is higher, the customer pays the difference; if it is lower, the surplus is refunded, although not immediately.

The Technology Behind the Experience

Aldi not only eliminates checkout lines but also uses advanced technology to make the process more agile. Instead of interacting with a cashier, customers simply scan the items they want to buy and leave. Security cameras, equipped with artificial intelligence, allow the identification of products that customers place in their bags.

What's interesting is that it also detects when a customer decides to remove an item from their bag. In that case, the system automatically adjusts the price, ensuring that only what is actually purchased is charged.

What Does This Mean for the U.S.?

Although this system is being tested only in London, it could extend to other countries, including the United States. If the experiment is successful, this type of technology could reach Aldi stores in U.S. cities, especially in high-traffic areas. In places where convenience and speed are essential, a system like this could be very attractive to shoppers.

Supermarket chains in the United States could adopt this type of technology to reduce long lines and improve the shopping experience. Aldi is showing how artificial intelligence and recognition technology can simplify the checkout process and make it more efficient.

What Implications Would It Have for U.S. Consumers?

This is a way to make the shopping process faster. Additionally, it is also a way to adapt stores to new times. In a country where convenience is key, Aldi is showing that it can compete with other major supermarkets by making shopping faster and easier.

Furthermore, the pre-entry charge could become an interesting option for stores in the U.S. In very crowded places, where space is limited and shoppers want to avoid waiting, the model could be well received. However, some consumers might feel uncomfortable with the idea of having to pay before making a purchase.

The Future of Supermarket Shopping

Aldi's experiment in Greenwich is just an experiment, but if it is successful, it could be just the beginning. U.S. supermarket chains could follow its example and start implementing similar technologies to make shopping more efficient and convenient.