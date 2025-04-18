Happiness Has Arrived at Mercadona: This New Cosmetic Triumphs and Knocks Out Sephora

In the world of cosmetics, many people seek products that offer hydration, firmness, and youthfulness to their skin. Mercadona has launched an intensive facial treatment that promises to meet these expectations, thanks to its innovative formula. This treatment, which has quickly become a favorite for those seeking firmer and rejuvenated skin, is an effective and accessible option to incorporate into the daily routine.

This Is Mercadona's New Intensive Treatment

Mercadona's treatment is distinguished by having a high concentration of collagen. This is essential to keep the skin firm and elastic, improving skin texture, reducing wrinkles, and providing a more rejuvenated appearance. Additionally, the treatment contains a "Botox like" complex that acts as a potent muscle relaxant, offering an immediate tightening effect.

This treatment is designed to offer visible results quickly. Its collagen formula not only improves hydration but also provides firmness and elasticity, contributing to younger and healthier skin. Mercadona has managed to create a product that is accessible and effective, making it a standout option within quality cosmetics at a good price.

| Mercadona

Mercadona's intensive facial treatment is easy to apply, starting by opening the vial containing a collagen sphere and the activating liquid. Then, fill the vial to the mark with the activator and shake it well until the collagen sphere is completely dissolved. Next, place the silicone applicator included with the product and apply it with gentle movements over the face, neck, and décolleté.

Once absorbed, the collagen treatment will begin to take effect. It is recommended to use the product for the next 7 days to maximize its benefits. It is important to remember to wash the applicator with neutral soap after each use to keep it clean and in good condition.

Visible Results in No Time

One of the main benefits of Mercadona's collagen treatment is that it offers visible results quickly. In just a few days of use, you will notice more hydrated, firm, and wrinkle-free skin. The tightening effects of pullulan, along with collagen, work together to rejuvenate the skin, leaving it softer and more flexible.

If you are looking for a treatment that offers quick and quality results, this product from Mercadona is ideal. Its collagen formula acts deeply, providing radiant skin in no time. It is not necessary to spend large amounts on top-level products, as Mercadona offers an economical and effective option for those looking to improve their skin and enjoy a rejuvenated face.

| ALotOfPeople de Getty Images, Mercadona

Mercadona's intensive facial treatment is priced at 8.50 euros, making it a highly accessible option within the facial treatment market. Despite its affordable price, Mercadona has managed to offer a product with high-quality collagen that can compete with more expensive brands. This attractive price makes it an excellent option for those looking to improve their skin without the need for large investments.

You can find this treatment in Mercadona's physical stores or easily purchase it through their online store. This allows more people to benefit from its rejuvenating effects, regardless of their location. With its competitive price and proven effectiveness, Mercadona's intensive collagen facial treatment is an excellent addition to any skincare routine.

Prices and offers updated on 04/18/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes