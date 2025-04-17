Looks Like a Brand, but It's at Mercadona and Takes Years Off You: Hurry Up

Mercadona has the perfect solution for those days of intense heat. If you're looking for something refreshing, effective, and economical, this product is what you need. Its light and moisturizing formula makes it the ideal ally to keep your skin fresh and cared for.

A Luxury at an Affordable Price at Mercadona

The formula of this cream is key thanks to hyaluronic acid, a star ingredient that helps keep the skin deeply hydrated. But that's not all, it also contains vitamin E capsules that dissolve upon application, leaving an immediate sensation of freshness. Its texture is light and absorbs very quickly, making it ideal for all skin types, even the most sensitive ones.

The packaging is easy to use, and since the cream is neither thick nor sticky, you won't have to wait for it to dry. On the contrary, you'll feel comfortable and fresh instantly. The cream moisturizes but leaves your skin breathing, perfect for those hot days when the last thing you want is to feel sticky.

| Mercadona

If you've seen moisturizers from more expensive brands, you'll be surprised to know that this option from Mercadona has nothing to envy them. Although many compare it to more well-known creams, like Elizabeth Arden's Green Tea, the difference is in the price. For only 2.50 euros, you can enjoy a cream with similar ingredients and equally good results.

High-end creams, like those containing hyaluronic acid, are usually much more expensive, but this product from Mercadona offers you the same for a fraction of the price. The best part is that you don't have to give up quality.

What Makes It Such an Attractive Option?

The cream is available in all Mercadona stores, which makes purchasing it very easy. If you don't feel like going to the store, you can also find it in their online store, so you can order it directly to your home. This makes it a practical and easy option to get at any time.

For only 2.50 euros, this cream offers excellent value for money. It's perfect for everyone looking to moisturize and refresh without having to spend a lot. These types of products, which are so effective and cheap, keep Mercadona as one of the best options for skincare.

| Mercadona, Amazon, Getty Images

The good thing about this cream is that you can not only use it in your daily routine. Being so affordable, it allows you to use it freely without worrying about the price. A 250 ml jar will last you quite a while, making it more than an economical option.

Additionally, its format is very convenient to take on trips or in the gym bag. Besides taking advantage of all its benefits, we can notice the citrus aroma it leaves on our skin. This last feature is also a great appeal for customers who have already fallen for it.

Prices and offers updated on 04/17/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes