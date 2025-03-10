Walmart's Chicken That Has Failed in the United States: The Reason

Walking through the aisles of Walmart in the United States, many products from their Great Value line catch the eye due to their resemblance to popular fast food options. Their packaging and names may remind one of well-known restaurants, which might lead to the assumption that the taste will be similar.

However, the reality is different in many cases, as Mashed recently published. A clear example is the Great Value Orange Chicken, which promises to replicate Panda Express's iconic dish but fails to meet expectations. In an article, Mashed recounted the experience of many users.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

Walmart's Chicken Doesn't Convince in the United States

Walmart's offering aims to provide an accessible and convenient option for orange chicken lovers. However, there are key differences in its preparation.

Panda Express uses dark meat, known for its juiciness and more intense flavor. In contrast, the Great Value version opts for white meat, which is often considered less flavorful. This detail significantly influences the final result. It makes Walmart's product lack the same texture and taste as the original.

Despite the similarities in packaging appearance, the taste doesn't convince many consumers. The lack of depth in the sauce and the difference in meat quality have led to mixed reviews for this option.

Trader Joe's: A Better-Rated Alternative

For those looking for orange chicken more similar to Panda Express, there are options on the market that have achieved greater recognition. One of the most recommended products is Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, which has been a hit among shoppers. This dish has even been included in the chain's "Hall of Fame," reflecting its great acceptance.

This product from Trader Joe's is more faithful to the original flavor. This is because it also uses dark meat, giving it a texture and taste closer to the restaurant's version.

In fact, in a ranking of frozen orange chicken brands, this alternative took first place. However, not all consumers agree with its popularity. Some users on Reddit consider the dish "overrated," indicating that despite its success, it doesn't convince everyone.

The Best Option? Make It at Home

It is possible, then, that neither Walmart's nor Trader Joe's options meet expectations. There is another alternative: making orange chicken at home. With a well-crafted recipe, it is possible to achieve a flavor much closer to Panda Express.

For those looking for a quick option, a good idea is simply to prepare a homemade sauce and add it to quality frozen chicken. This way, one can enhance the flavor without needing to cook the dish entirely from scratch.

Walmart's Great Value Orange Chicken attempts to be an accessible version of the iconic orange chicken. Despite this, it fails to match the original's flavor and texture. For the more discerning, alternatives like Trader Joe's or a homemade version may be more satisfying options.