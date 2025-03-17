Urgent Statement from Mercadona for All of Catalonia: It's Official, There Will Be Many

Mercadona is about to begin one of its most important periods. This popular supermarket is always successful, but in summer its customer influx increases. Hence, it has released one of the most anticipated pieces of news for many.

The Valencian giant has started the staff selection process for the summer months in Catalonia. The company plans to hire more than 800 people throughout the autonomous community to fill vacancies in its supermarkets. All this with the aim of ensuring optimal service adapted to the higher seasonal demand.

Of the 800 vacancies, 200 positions are for Barcelona, 250 for Tarragona, 326 for the regions of Girona, and 40 for Lleida. The job offers are already available on Mercadona's website, where interested individuals can apply directly. The working conditions include a salary of 1,685 euros gross per month for a 40-hour workweek.

| Mercadona

The Novelty of the New Additions to Mercadona

Additionally, Mercadona highlights that the new additions will receive specific training from the first day of work. This training allows employees to perform their duties effectively and safely, even without prior experience in the sector. Another aspect that Mercadona highlights and is highly valued by its staff is the scheduling planning.

The company provides schedules in advance to facilitate the personal and family reconciliation of the workers. Additionally, various weekly schedule options are offered depending on the type of contract. This grants flexibility and allows employees to better organize their time while adapting to the company's needs.

The new additions will be part of a team with a vocation for customer service, aiming to improve the shopping experience. The company emphasizes that all efforts will focus on ensuring that everyone enjoys a satisfactory experience. Mercadona continues to consolidate itself as one of the leading distribution companies in Spain.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

A Company Committed to Customers and Workers

The company stands out not only for quality but also for its employment policies and focus on satisfaction. This staff expansion for the summer campaign is a clear example of its commitment to job creation and the continuous improvement of its operations. A commitment that has often translated into solidarity.

Hence the multiple actions that have been carried out to help those affected by the DANA. Its president, Juan Roig, is a clear example that one can be a great entrepreneur and help those most in need. Mercadona is in vogue, and it seems to have earned it through hard work.