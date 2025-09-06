Urgent notice from Verizon: The problem affecting thousands of Americans has a solution

Over the past few days, thousands of users in the United States experienced an unexpected situation with their phone service. Many noticed that their phones had stopped working without prior notice, causing confusion and inconvenience. The worst part is that for hours, or even days in some cases, Verizon customers couldn't make calls, send messages, or connect to the internet.

The good news is that everything seems to have returned to normal. However, there's a key step you still need to know if your device is still not working.

What happened with Verizon's network

Just a few days ago, Verizon's network suffered a significant outage that affected several areas of the country. Although the exact figures are unknown, everything indicates that the problem reached thousands of customers in different regions. This interruption caused a major stir on social media, where many users expressed their frustration.

| Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

Verizon officially confirmed that it was a widespread outage. They also assured that their technicians acted quickly to solve the situation. Currently, according to the company itself, the service has already been restored in practically the entire country.

Although the network is already working normally, some customers might still notice that their phones aren't connecting properly. In these cases, Verizon has indicated the most effective solution: restart the device.

Joe Russo, president of Verizon's network, explained in a recent statement that restarting the phone should immediately restore the connection. It's a simple but essential step for those who are still experiencing issues.

The network outage didn't go unnoticed. Many users felt disappointed, especially those who were already upset about previous issues, such as the recent controversy over loyalty discounts.

| Grok

Some even claimed to have switched carriers after this failure, considering it the last straw. In addition, comments have emerged in forums and on social media mentioning the possibility of requesting compensation for the service interruption. It's not guaranteed, but if you were one of those affected, it might be worth contacting Verizon's customer service.

Verizon apologizes and promises to improve

In his statement, Joe Russo wanted to convey a clear message: customers are valuable to Verizon. He assured that the company is working to learn from this experience and prevent something similar from happening again in the future.

This marks a change from previous statements by top executives, who suggested prioritizing customers considered "high quality." Now, Verizon seems to want to show that all their customers matter, without exception.