I've found the most beautiful and elegant piece of furniture for my bathroom at Lidl: Leroy Merlin, KO

At Lidl, ideas always emerge that change the way people organize their homes with a modern and functional style. Lidl understands that small spaces deserve practical solutions that also provide design. Lidl's catalog surprises with proposals that add freshness and make everyday life more comfortable.

Lidl keeps its hallmark by offering products that balance price, utility, and aesthetics at home. What is interesting about Lidl is how it turns the everyday into something different without complications. With Lidl, it is easy to give personality to any corner with accessible and up-to-date proposals.

A piece of furniture designed to make the most of every corner

Lidl offers a solution for those who want to keep the bathroom organized without losing style, with a modern design that fits different decorative styles. It is a bathroom side cabinet with an anthracite finish, two drawers, and two doors, which stands out for a wavy front with personality. This design turns the cabinet into a practical piece for those who want to make the most of the space with a functional and visually striking piece of furniture.

| Lidl

Lidl's side cabinet stands out for its storage capacity, as it includes adjustable shelves that allow people to organize all kinds of bathroom items. The doors are reversible and can be mounted on either side, which offers flexibility when installing it. The structure is reinforced with metal fittings that guarantee durability and stability, even with continuous daily use at home.

This cabinet also stands out for its customization options thanks to the handles and legs it includes, available in gold or elegant black. The possibility of choosing between both finishes allows it to be easily integrated into minimalist bathrooms or spaces with a more classic and traditional style. Its versatility makes it an adaptable piece that adds personality without compromising the decorative coherence of the whole.

| Lidl

The approximate measurements of the piece of furniture are 23.8 × 37.8 × 11 in. (60.4 × 96 × 28 cm), which makes it compact and perfect for small bathrooms or those with limited storage space. With a weight of about 45 lbs. (20.45 kg), its assembly is simple and manageable to install without complications and with full confidence in the final result. Each compartment supports up to 11 lbs. (5 kg), which is enough to store towels, hygiene products, and bottles without risk of overloading or instability.

Practical features and an affordable price

The modern style of this Lidl side cabinet combines wood and metal, achieving a contemporary design that provides robustness and decorative value to the bathroom. The anthracite finish with a wavy front adds texture and distinction, surpassing other simpler and more basic pieces of furniture available on the market. This turns the cabinet into a piece that organizes and also enhances the decoration and improves the sense of spaciousness in the bathroom.

Its functionality is reflected in how it makes use of height, with adjustable shelves that allow people to store objects of different sizes without wasting space. This way, the countertop stays clear, which provides visual order and makes for a more comfortable and practical routine in a shared bathroom. The result is a piece of furniture that adds comfort, organization, and aesthetics in a single element, optimizing daily life in any home.

| Lidl

The price is another of its great attractions, as this bathroom side cabinet is available on Lidl's website for 84.99 euros. Buying online guarantees convenience and avoids travel, making it easier to plan the installation and assembly of the furniture at home. For less than one hundred euros, people get a sturdy and modern cabinet that improves the bathroom and surpasses many alternatives on the market.

The value for money makes it a balanced option for those who are looking for a useful piece of furniture without spending too much money on renovating the bathroom. This Lidl side cabinet adds storage space, introduces a modern touch, and keeps a reasonable cost compared to other similar proposals. It is a practical and decorative solution that elevates the look of the bathroom and meets the organizational needs at home.

Prices and offers updated on 09/01/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes