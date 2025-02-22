Trader Joe's Eggs Everyone Is Talking About: 'yes, It Can Happen'

The price of eggs in the United States has increased considerably in recent months. According to Delish, the average cost of a dozen reached almost five dollars in January, the highest value in the last decade.

This increase, coupled with the shortage caused by avian flu, has led many consumers to seek less common options. Among them, Trader Joe's fertilized eggs have caught attention, not only for their availability but because they can hatch if incubated correctly.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Trader Joe's and a Viral Experiment

TikTok user @thecaliforniahome decided to try something unexpected. She bought a carton of fertilized eggs at Trader Joe's, placed them in an incubator and, days later, chicks were born.

The video quickly went viral, generating a mix of amazement and confusion among users. Many didn't know that a supermarket product could be incubated. "Now I can't eat eggs anymore," commented one shocked user. Another wrote: "Is this real?"

The reaction on social media led many shoppers to check their egg cartons, wondering if they had also bought eggs with the potential to hatch.

What Are Fertilized Eggs?

According to Trader Joe's, these eggs come from hens that live in contact with roosters. However, this doesn't guarantee that all eggs are viable for incubation.

In the TikTok experiment, out of the twelve eggs incubated, only eight managed to develop. This shows that fertilization isn't always effective.

For those who fear finding an embryo when cracking a fertilized egg, there is no need for concern. Refrigeration stops the incubation process, so a fertilized egg still looks and functions like any other normal egg in the kitchen.

Do Fertilized Eggs Taste Different?

Many people wonder if there is any difference in taste. According to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, fertilized and unfertilized eggs have the same taste and texture.

The only visible difference is a small spot on the yolk. In unfertilized eggs, it's a simple white dot. In fertilized ones, it has a transparent center with a white edge.

However, this doesn't change the nutritional value or quality of the egg. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirms that there are no differences in protein, fat or vitamin levels between both types.

Are Fertilized Eggs Healthier?

Some people believe that fertilized eggs are more nutritious, but this isn't entirely true.

What really influences the quality of the egg is the hen's diet, not fertilization. According to Pennsylvania State University, eggs from pasture-raised hens contain higher levels of vitamins A and E. They also contain healthy fatty acids.

In many farms, roosters join hens to protect them from predators. This means that fertilized eggs often come from free-range hens, which improves their diet and, in some cases, their quality.

Is There a Risk of Avian Flu?

Some consumers have wondered if fertilized eggs could have a higher risk of avian flu. However, experts assure that the risk is the same as with any other egg.

The best way to reduce any danger is by cooking the eggs well. Cooking eliminates bacteria and viruses like Salmonella and H5N1, minimizing the risk of diseases.

Should You Buy Fertilized Eggs?

The idea of incubating supermarket eggs is interesting. However, for most consumers there is no difference between a fertilized egg and a normal one.

In terms of taste, texture and nutrition, they are practically the same. The only difference is that, under the right conditions, fertilized ones can hatch. So, if you buy fertilized eggs at Trader Joe's, just make sure they end up in the pan and not in an incubator... unless you want some surprises at home.