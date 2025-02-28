Today the Most Desired Device of the Year Arrives at Lidl: a Cheap and Effective Sensation

Lidl knows that home connectivity is essential in modern life. However, not all areas of the house receive a stable internet signal. To solve this problem, Lidl has launched a device today that promises to efficiently and effortlessly extend your network coverage.

More Coverage and Stability for Your WiFi Network

This new WiFi signal booster stands out for its ability to improve coverage in areas where the signal is weak. Equipped with two external antennas, it allows data transmission of up to 300 Mbps. Additionally, it uses Wi-Fi 802.11n technology, ensuring a stable and fast connection at all times.

One of its great advantages is its ease of installation. After a simple setup, it can be placed anywhere in the house to maximize signal quality. This is especially useful in homes with multiple rooms or thick walls that hinder WiFi propagation.

| Lidl

This device is also capable of supporting up to 24 devices connected simultaneously. This makes it ideal for large families or home offices where multiple devices are used at the same time. From smartphones and tablets to computers and smart devices, all can benefit from an improved connection.

Additionally, its configuration is very intuitive thanks to the Mi Home app. With just a few steps, it can be integrated into the existing network without complications. The app also allows managing and monitoring the device's performance, ensuring it always operates optimally.

Compact, Efficient, and at an Unbeatable Price

The design of the booster is compact and discreet, with approximate dimensions of 3.3 x 3.9 x 3.2 in. (8.4 x 10 x 8.2 cm). This makes it easy to install in any power outlet without taking up much space. Its sober aesthetic allows it to easily blend into any environment without drawing attention.

In addition to improving WiFi coverage, this device contributes to greater efficiency in network usage. By reducing dead zones and optimizing the signal, interruptions during activities like video calls, streaming, or online gaming are minimized. This translates into a smoother and more satisfying user experience.

| Lidl

It is an economical solution to avoid more costly investments in network infrastructure. With simple installation and no need for additional cables, the connection quality can be significantly improved without major expenses.

This device is already available in Lidl stores at a discounted price of 12.99 euros. An affordable option for those looking to improve their connectivity without making a large investment. Don't miss the opportunity to enhance your home network with this practical booster.

Prices and offers updated on 02/28/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes