These Are the 3 Items You Can Never Carry in Your Hand Luggage When Traveling to the US

Traveling to the United States involves being aware of its strict security regulations, especially when it comes to what you can and can't carry in your carry-on luggage. The regulations at U.S. airports are quite clear, yet many travelers still encounter surprises during security checks. In addition to common items that must be left out of the cabin, some electronic devices have specific restrictions you should know to avoid inconveniences.

Some of these items, although commonly used, pose a security risk during the flight. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) authorities are very rigorous when examining these elements.

| Vlada Karpovich de Pexels, anyaberkut

Devices with Fire Risk and Metallic Components

One of the main concerns of air security authorities is to avoid fire risks on board. For this reason, certain electronic devices are prohibited in carry-on luggage due to their batteries or components. Cameras with removable batteries, for example, must have the batteries well secured, as improperly installed batteries could pose a risk.

Additionally, electric lighters are also completely prohibited. These devices, although small and useful, have the potential to accidentally activate during the flight, posing a serious fire risk. The TSA prohibits their transport in carry-on luggage precisely for this reason.

| Pixelshot, 51581 de pixabay

Other devices that are prohibited are those with large metallic components, such as certain models of phones or bulky electronic devices. These types of objects can interfere with the airplane's security systems, posing a potential threat to flight safety. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was specifically banned due to its defective battery, which could cause a fire mid-flight.

Power Tools and Mobility Devices

Power tools also have clear restrictions. Any type of power tool, such as drills, saws, or electric screwdrivers, must be transported in checked luggage, not in carry-on. This is because these tools can be dangerous, especially if not properly secured.

Regarding mobility devices, such as scooters and electric wheelchairs, it is essential that they are approved by the airline before the flight. While they are not completely prohibited, they must meet specific safety requirements, and airlines may require documentation.

| Europa Press, Pixelshot

If you plan to travel to the United States, it is crucial that you review the TSA restrictions on what you can carry in your carry-on luggage. Although the regulations may seem strict, they are designed to ensure the safety of all passengers on board. Make sure not to carry any of the mentioned devices to avoid problems during your trip.