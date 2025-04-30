The Freshest and Cheapest Summer Delicacy Has Just Arrived at Mercadona: Only €4

Mercadona continues to surprise its customers with new products designed for each season. With the arrival of good weather, fresh and light products gain prominence. This time, the chain is betting on an ideal proposal to enjoy at any time.

Mercadona Revolutionizes Its Pickles Section

Mercadona expands its pickles offering with a highly desired launch. These are its new natural split green olives. They are already arriving at stores throughout Spain to the delight of its most loyal customers, who always expect fresh novelties.

These Mercadona olives stand out for their traditional recipe and authentic flavor. They include garlic, red pepper, and thyme among their main ingredients. The combination of flavors enhances their fresh, aromatic, and natural character, ideal for the warmer months.

| Mercadona

The chain recommends consuming them well chilled, especially now that the heat is on. They are ideal for family gatherings, dinners with friends, or as a light snack between meals. They fit perfectly at any time of the day, providing freshness and a very pleasant taste that captivates from the first bite.

The product is presented in a practical 2.73 lb. (1.24 kg) jar, designed to share or keep at home for several days. Its price is only 4 euros, a very competitive figure for its size and quality. Thus, Mercadona offers quality, quantity, and savings to its consumers, reinforcing its commitment to fresh, traditional, and affordable products.

Why Are Mercadona's New Olives an Irresistible Option?

Mercadona's split green olives are a sure hit for lovers of traditional flavors. They contain no unnecessary additives or added artificial preservatives. They are an ideal option for those seeking simple, healthy nutrition based on natural ingredients that respect the original flavor.

The touch of thyme and garlic enhances the flavor of the olives without overwhelming or masking their essence. Additionally, the red pepper provides a very balanced sweet nuance that captivates the palate of the most demanding. The complete dressing offers a very refreshing taste experience, ideal for accompanying summer dishes or enjoying as a snack at any time.

| Àngel Ullate

Their versatility in the kitchen is another great advantage that can't be ignored. These olives can be added to salads, cold dishes, skewers, toasts, or even light fish or white meat stews. They perfectly combine with light summer recipes and informal dishes that require a touch of freshness and tradition, adding color and natural flavor.

Thanks to the 2.73 lb. (1.24 kg) jar, their preservation in the refrigerator is simple and long-lasting. Just keep them fresh and well-sealed to retain all their flavor, aroma, and texture for several days. All this for only 4 euros, an unbeatable price that reaffirms Mercadona as a leader in offering quality products at accessible prices.

Prices and offers updated on 04/30/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes