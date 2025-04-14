Happiness Arrives at Mercadona With the Set That Will Be a Hit Among Kids: Super Cheap

Mercadona continues to surprise us with its variety of products that not only make day-to-day life easier but also allow us to enjoy fun moments. This time, the chain has launched a new product perfect for the little ones at home, which will allow them to explore their creativity while having fun. This item is designed for those looking for something original and economical to give as a gift or enjoy at home.

Fun and Creativity for the Little Ones

Mercadona has launched a set designed for children to enjoy creating their own designs. This set includes 12 nail polishes in vibrant colors, allowing the little ones to experiment with different combinations to create their own style. The available color options provide a wide variety for them to personalize their manicures in any way they wish.

In addition to the polishes, the set includes two sets of adhesive gems and nail stickers, making decoration even easier. These gems and stickers allow children to add an extra touch of fantasy to their creations, stimulating their imagination. This type of activity not only helps them develop their creativity but also allows them to learn about coordination and detail.

| Mercadona

The set is designed to be easy to use, ensuring that children can enjoy the experience without complications. Both the polishes and accessories are suitable for small hands, and the materials included in the set are easy to apply. This ensures that the activity is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Perfect for rainy days, birthday parties, or quiet moments at home, this children's manicure set is an excellent way to keep children entertained for a long time. Additionally, the compact size of the box makes it easy to store, so it doesn't take up much space at home.

Quality, Safety, and Affordable Price

The children's manicure set is designed to offer quality and safety without sacrificing fun. The nail polishes are easy to remove and are formulated to be safe for children. This eliminates the concern of harsh or difficult-to-remove products, making it an ideal option for the little ones.

Mercadona has also considered the reuse of materials. The adhesive gems and nail stickers can be used multiple times, allowing children to enjoy the activity on several occasions without the need to constantly buy replacements. This makes the set even more attractive to parents looking for durable products.

| Getty Images, Mercadona

With a price of only 6.50 euros, this set offers an unbelievable quality-price ratio. Compared to other similar products on the market, Mercadona has managed to offer a children's manicure set at an affordable price. It allows more families to enjoy this activity without having to spend a lot of money.

The set is available in all Mercadona physical stores, making it easy to purchase for those who prefer to go directly to the establishment. Additionally, customers can take advantage of the convenience of online shopping through Mercadona's web store, ensuring that the set arrives directly at their home. This accessibility and convenience make the product even more attractive to those looking for an easy way to get it.

Prices and offers updated on 04/14/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes