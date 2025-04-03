Sam's Club Sends an Urgent Message to All Its Customers: Closure Confirmed!

On April 20th, some of the largest stores in the United States, such as Sam's Club and Costco, will close for 24 hours. This temporary closure is part of a tradition where several retailers take a break during Holy Week, specifically on Easter Sunday. What other stores are joining this measure and why is this decision being made? Below, we explain everything you need to know.

The Closure of Stores for Holy Week

Costco announced that on April 20th, all of its 617 branches in the United States will be closed for a full day. Sam's Club will also join the closure, and other major retail chains will follow the same practice. The reason behind this closure is the celebration of Easter Sunday, an important day for Holy Week.

The 24-hour break is not new for these chains. In the past, Costco and Sam's Club have closed on holidays such as Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year's Day, and Independence Day. So if you had plans to do your shopping that day, it's important to adjust your expectations and consider other days for your purchases.

Store Hours Before the Closure

If you plan to do your shopping before the 24-hour closure, it's important to know the store hours of each location. In the case of Costco, Saturday hours are from 9:30 am to 7:00 pm, while Monday through Friday hours are from 10:00 am to 8:30 pm. This gives you a window to make your purchases before the scheduled closure.

Meanwhile, Sam's Club has different hours. The general hours are from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, but Plus members have early access from 8:00 am to 9:00 am. Additionally, the café is open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, and the fuel center has hours from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm for all members.

Other Stores Closing on Easter Sunday

In addition to Costco and Sam's Club, several other retail stores will also be closed on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Among them are major chains like The Container Store, Burlington, Bloomingdale's, TJ Maxx, Publix, Michaels, Macy's, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Supercuts, Goodwill, and Lowe's. This temporary closure will affect thousands of customers who usually visit these stores in search of competitively priced products.

Although the closure may cause inconvenience to some shoppers, it is a tradition that many of these retailers maintain. The goal is to allow their staff to enjoy a break during one of the most important holidays of the year.