Neither Gilt-Head Bream nor Sea Bass: Dia Has a Rich People's Fish for Only €3

When you're looking for something tasty and easy to prepare, Dia offers ideal options for those who need speed without sacrificing quality. Ready-to-cook alternatives have become increasingly popular for their convenience. The best part is that they allow you to enjoy a delicious meal at any time, even when time is limited.

Surimi with Garlic Shrimp: Easy to Prepare and Delicious

One of the most popular products to enjoy a quick and tasty meal is surimi with garlic shrimp, available at Dia. This dish is designed for those looking for something simple yet full of flavor. Its preparation doesn't require much culinary skill, making it an ideal option for those who prefer practical yet delicious solutions.

The way to prepare it is very simple and adapts to your preference, especially if you have an air fryer at home. You just need to place the surimi with garlic shrimp in a container suitable for the air fryer and cook at 176°F (80°C) for 3 minutes, stirring halfway through. Then, increase the temperature to 356°F (180°C) for another 3 minutes.

| Dia

If you prefer the pan, no problem, you just need to heat the product in a pan over medium heat, without adding oil. In 1-2 minutes, the surimi with shrimp will be ready, retaining all the desired flavor and texture. This method is equally quick and efficient, ensuring a quality meal with little effort.

This product from Dia, which comes in a 250-gram tray, is priced at 2.49 euros, making it an accessible option for many. With this price, you get a sufficient portion for a light meal or to accompany other dishes. Additionally, being a frozen product, you can keep it in your freezer and take it out when you need it, thus ensuring a quick meal always available.

Taste and Affordable Price in One Product

Surimi with garlic shrimp from Dia is an accessible option for those looking for a tasty dish without spending much. At just 2.49 euros for a 250-gram tray, this product offers an excellent quality-price ratio. It's not only easy to prepare but also economical, making it an ideal alternative for those with little time or a limited budget.

The quality of the ingredients is not compromised by the price. The garlic shrimp and surimi combine to offer an authentic flavor reminiscent of a traditional dish, but with the ease of preparation demanded by modern times. Despite being a frozen product, it keeps a good texture and flavor, making it a reliable option.

| Getty Images de Manuel Milan

Additionally, surimi with garlic shrimp adapts well to different types of diets. Although it's a low-calorie option if prepared without oil, it's also suitable for those looking for a quick and satisfying meal after a busy day. Being frozen, you can also store it for a long time, ensuring you always have something tasty on hand.

This product is not only a quick and tasty solution, but it also aligns with the needs of those looking for quality options without complications. With an affordable price and easy preparation, surimi with garlic shrimp from Dia is an excellent option. Especially for enjoying a good dish without the need to spend hours in the kitchen.

