Neither Druni nor Primor: Mercadona Triumphs With Its New Luxury Nail Product: €2.50

Mercadona continues to surprise its customers with new products that enhance the personal care experience. This time, the supermarket chain has expanded its line of beauty products with a new proposal to enhance your look. Designed to adapt to various styles and occasions, these new shades promise to bring freshness and sophistication.

Colors for All Tastes

Mercadona, under its Deliplus brand, has launched three new nail polishes that provide shine and durability. Each one is designed to facilitate application and offer high-gloss coverage that highlights the colors. The chosen shades reflect a natural sophistication, suitable for any occasion.

The first of these new nail polishes is Deliplus 107 Toffee, a warm beige shade that evokes elegance and discretion. Ideal for those looking for a classic option but with personality. It's a color that matches everything, suitable for both everyday wear and more formal events.

| Mercadona

The second shade is Deliplus 108 Mocha, a warm brown that offers a soft and cozy finish. This color perfectly suits the colder seasons. It also adds a touch of sophistication to any look, whether day or night.

Finally, Deliplus 109 Cream is a soft cream shade that offers a clean and fresh appearance. This nail polish is perfect for those who prefer a discreet manicure but with a chic touch. Its neutral and elegant tone makes it an ideal option for those who want a hassle-free manicure but always in style.

Easy Application and Long-Lasting Results

To make the most of Mercadona's new nail polishes, it is important to follow some basic steps to ensure a flawless application. First, prepare your nails by filing them and giving them the desired shape. This will help you achieve a uniform finish.

Next, it is advisable to apply a base coat, which will protect your nails and ensure better adherence of the polish. This not only improves the finish but also prolongs the duration of the manicure.

| Topalov de Getty Images Signature, Mercadona

Then, apply two coats of the chosen polish, making sure the first coat is completely dry before applying the second. This will prevent the color from spoiling and will enhance the intensity of the shade. Applying a final coat of gloss is key to ensuring your nails look shiny and have a professional finish.

With these steps, the nails will be perfectly prepared to showcase Mercadona's new colors. Best of all, at a price of only 2.50 euros per polish! An affordable option for everyone looking to renew their manicure collection without spending too much.

