Kroger confirms the worst news in the USA: it's inevitable and it will happen

Uncertainty has grown in several communities across the United States following the announcement from one of the country's most recognized chains. For weeks, rumors circulated about a plan for cutbacks, but without confirmed details. Now the news is official and directly affects thousands of families.

On June 20, Kroger announced that they will close 60 stores in ten states over the next 18 months. The first closures will take place between August and September 2025. The most affected states include Georgia, Virginia, Illinois, and West Virginia, according to USA Today.

| Google Maps

The first stores to close

Although the company didn't publish an official list, local media and the UFCW union revealed several addresses. In Illinois, the Mariano's store in Bloomingdale already closed on August 15. Another in Northbrook will cease operations on August 22, along with the one in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the one in Gassaway, West Virginia.

In September, the closures will continue. On the 13th, it will be the turn of the Decatur, Georgia store. On the 19th, the Kingsport, Tennessee, and Abingdon, Virginia branches will close. These are just the beginning of a process that will affect dozens of locations in the coming months.

The closure of these locations represents about 2% of the total supermarkets with which Kroger began its last fiscal year. The company argues that the affected stores recorded low sales in recent years. The lack of profitability has led to a decision that seemed inevitable.

| The Kroger Co.

The reasons for the cutback

Ron Sargent, chief executive officer, explained that the goal is to focus efforts on areas with greater potential. To do so, Kroger will close the least profitable locations and invest $4 billion in improving others. They also plan to open new branches in strategic areas of the country.

The company assured that affected employees will have relocation offers in different stores. However, the UFCW union reported that in many cases, transfers will be impossible. The distance to the new branches will complicate life for hundreds of families.

The union also lamented the loss of unionized and stable jobs. According to their statement, the measure will reduce quality job opportunities in many communities. In several regions, Kroger is one of the main employers, which increases the social impact of the closures.

| The Kroger Co.

Kroger was founded in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and over time became one of the largest food chains in the U.S. Its history includes mergers and an expansion that shaped several generations. In 2024, it reached sales of more than $147 billion, confirming its weight in the retail sector, according to DFC Modeling data.

Despite that strength, the company is undergoing a process of changes that will shape its immediate future. The closure of 60 stores marks a shift in its strategy and a heavy blow for thousands of workers. What seems inevitable is that its presence will be reduced in several states across the country.