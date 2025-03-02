No One Expected This Innovation at Mercadona and Now It's a Huge Success: Ideal for Your Father

Mercadona has once again expanded its catalog with a product that promises to improve the personal care routine. This new addition stands out for its precision, comfort and quality materials. Although it may seem that Mercadona only releases new products for women, in this case men are the lucky ones.

Maximum Precision and Comfort in Every Stroke

Mercadona's razor is designed to offer a closer and smoother shave. It features six high-precision blades that reduce friction and allow for smoother gliding. Thanks to its precision trimmer, it is also ideal for defining contours and shaping difficult areas.

One of its main advantages is its pivoting and tilting head, which perfectly adapts to the contours of the face. This feature improves skin contact, preventing pulling and minimizing irritation. Additionally, the double lubricating strip with aloe vera and vitamin E helps hydrate the skin and reduce redness.

| Mercadona

The handle design has also been thought out for user comfort. Its ergonomic structure allows for a secure grip, facilitating control during shaving. This translates into a more precise and pleasant experience, both for daily shaving and special occasions.

A Complete Set at an Unbeatable Price

This set not only includes the razor but also four refills, which ensures greater longevity. This is a great advantage compared to other models. It allows the same tool to be used for a longer time without the need to buy replacements immediately.

Additionally, the spacing between blades makes cleaning after each use easier. This prevents residue buildup and extends the lifespan of each refill. The combination of advanced technology and ease of maintenance makes it a practical and efficient product.

| Mercadona, Syda Productions

The price of this set is 15.50 euros, making it an affordable option within its category. Its quality-price ratio makes it stand out against other market options, allowing for a professional shave without overspending.

It is already available in all Mercadona stores and on its online platform. This Precision System 6 Blades Deliplus 3D Motion Power set is the ideal choice for those seeking a quality shave. With its advanced technology, functional design and competitive price, it positions itself as a must-have in the male grooming routine.

Prices and offers updated on 03/02/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes