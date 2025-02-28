Happiness Arrives in Tarragona: a New Shopping Center Will Open Its Doors Soon

Tarragona is preparing to welcome a new commercial space that promises to change the shopping and leisure dynamics in the area. With a considerable investment and a design focused on visitor comfort, this center promises to be a key place for the city. Its opening is scheduled for next July, which has caused great anticipation among local residents and merchants.

The project is progressing at a good pace and aims to complement the city's commercial offerings, providing new options for consumers. Family Park Tarragona will feature several outstanding characteristics that will make it a benchmark in the region.

| GeorgeRudy de Getty Images, Monkey Business Images

Family Park Tarragona, A Shopping Center Designed for Everyone

The new shopping center is located next to the Campclar neighborhood, with direct access from the N-340. With a total area of 419,792 sq. ft. (39,000 square meters), of which 150,694 sq. ft. (14,000 square meters) will be allocated to 10 commercial premises, this space is designed to offer comfort and accessibility to visitors. The main attraction of the center will be the hypermarket Family Cash, which will occupy more than 59,202 sq. ft. (5,500 square meters) and offer a wide variety of products, from food to appliances.

Family Park Tarragona already has 80% of its commercial spaces occupied, and among its operators are recognized brands such as JYSK, Fitness Park, Joma, MGI, and All Of Home. Additionally, a Family Energy gas station will be included, along with more than 690 parking spaces, of which 17 will be equipped to recharge electric vehicles. This demonstrates the effort to adapt to current mobility trends.

| Family Cash

An Opening That Will Provide Several Job Opportunities

The opening of Family Park Tarragona will not only bring new shopping and leisure options but also job opportunities for residents. It is estimated that the center will generate about 150 new jobs, mainly in the hypermarket, which will be an economic boost for the area. These new jobs will contribute to strengthening the local economy, offering employment options for both young people and adults seeking work.

Additionally, the project has implemented a storm tank with a capacity to store up to 35,315 cubic feet (1,000 cubic meters) of water. This measure aims to mitigate the effects of rainfall and prevent the saturation of the city's drainage systems. An action that complements the center's design and ensures its efficient operation in the face of adverse weather conditions.

The opening of this new shopping center in Tarragona will be a key event for the city, providing new shopping, entertainment, and employment options. Family Park Tarragona is emerging as a benchmark for the people of Tarragona, attracting locals and visitors in search of a modern and accessible experience.