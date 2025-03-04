No One Expected This News From Mercadona and Now Everyone Wants It: What an Outrage

Mercadona continues its expansion in the realm of prepared food. This month, the chain will inaugurate new 'Ready to Eat' sections in various stores. These additions aim to offer customers quick and delicious options to take away or consume on-site.​qcom.es

Expansion of 'Ready to Eat' in Spain

The Valencian company has planned several strategic openings that reflect Mercadona's commitment to bringing its prepared food offerings to more locations. On March 5, a new section will be inaugurated on Montalbán Street, in Puente Genil, Córdoba. Subsequently, on March 10, it will be Zafra, Badajoz's turn, in plot R-TC2 of the Partial Plan RB2.

On March 24, the expansion will continue in Catalonia with new 'Ready to Eat' sections. They will be on Terrassa Road, 275, in Sabadell; on Joan Maragall Street, in Tona; and on Riera de Capaspre, in Calella. All in the province of Barcelona.

| Mercadona

Finally, on March 31, Valencia and other Catalan locations will join the list that strengthens their presence in key regions. In Valencia, the new section will be on Río Escalona Street, 25. In Catalonia, the openings will be on Passeig de La Riera, 27, in Teià, Barcelona; and on Ses Falques Street, 4, in Blanes, Girona.​

A Section Gaining Strength in Mercadona

The 'Ready to Eat' section offers a wide variety of freshly cooked dishes. Customers can choose between traditional and contemporary options, adapted to diverse tastes and needs. Additionally, many stores have an area with tables and chairs to enjoy the food on-site.​

Mercadona has implemented measures to ensure the quality and freshness of its products. The dishes are prepared daily, using high-quality ingredients. This initiative responds to the growing demand for fast food options without sacrificing flavor or nutrition.​

| Europa Press

The incorporation of 'Ready to Eat' also reflects Mercadona's adaptation to current trends. More and more consumers are seeking practical solutions for their daily meals. This section allows them to enjoy homemade dishes without investing time in the kitchen.​

Additionally, the chain has committed to sustainability in this section. Recyclable packaging is used, and responsible consumption is promoted. This demonstrates Mercadona's commitment to the environment and social responsibility.